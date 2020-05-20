Best Sellers List Sun., May 24, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $28) A brother’s and sister’s lives are changed when a stepmother enters their family.

2. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $25) In the segregated south of the early 1960s a young black man preparing for college is sent to a juvenile reformatory.

3. The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $27) A woman reflects on her relationship with a Ponzi schemer.

4. The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $29) A humble night watchman fights to persuade the U.S. government to honor treaties protecting picked-over lands.

Advertisement

5. All Adults Here by Emma Straub (Riverhead: $27) A family’s relationships evolve over a generation.

6. The Knockout Queen by Rufi Thorpe (Knopf: $27) A poor, closeted teenager befriends a wealthy girl, until an act of violence lays their class distinctions bare.

7. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron: $28) A Mexican woman and her son are forced to escape as refugees to the U.S.

8. Camino Winds by John Grisham (Doubleday: $29) A hurricane hits Camino Island, providing cover for a murder.

Advertisement

9. The Mirror & the Light by Hilary Mantel (Holt: $30) The rise and fall of Thomas Cromwell, the powerful minister in the court of King Henry VIII.

10. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon : $27) A famous painter stops speaking after shooting her husband.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

2. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

3. Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker (Doubleday: $30) A midcentury American family deals with six of its 12 children being diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Advertisement

4. Magnolia Table, Volume 2 by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow: $35) A cookbook from TV’s “Fixer Upper” matriarch.

5. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat (Simon & Schuster: $38) The chef demystifies the four elements of good cooking.

6. Man of Tomorrow: The Relentless Life of Jerry Brown by Jim Newton (Little, Brown: $30) A thoughtful biography of the former California governor.

7. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady writes an in-depth and personal autobiography.

Advertisement

8. Hell and Other Destinations by Madeleine Albright (Harper: $30) A chronicle of the former secretary of State’s life after leaving office.

9. The Education of an Idealist by Samantha Power (Dey Street: $30) The Pulitzer Prize-winning author’s journey from immigrant to activist to member of President Obama’s Cabinet.

10. You’re a Miracle (and a Pain in the Ass) by Mike McHargue (Convergent: $26) A self-help book showing readers how to live more at peace with themselves.

Paperback fiction

1. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

Advertisement

2. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $17)

3. Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage: $17)

4. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

5. The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson (Sourcebooks: $16)

Advertisement

6. Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips (Vintage: $17)

7. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead: $17)

8. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)

9. The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn (Morrow: $18)

Advertisement

10. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. When Things Fall Apart by Pema Chödrön (Shambhala: $17)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

3. Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor: $17)

4. A Woman of No Importance by Sonia Purnell (Penguin: $18)

Advertisement

5. Wow, No Thank You. by Samantha Irby (Vintage: $16)

6. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial: $25)

7. The Sibley Field Guide to Birds of Western North America by David Allen Sibley (Knopf: $20)

8. Unorthodox by Deborah Feldman (S&S: $17)

Advertisement

9. Close the Loop by Raghbir Sehgal, Kabir Sehgal (Hachette Originals: $20)

10. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)

