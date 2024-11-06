The week’s bestselling books, Nov. 10

Hardcover fiction

1. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history and the people they love.

2. The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $30) The 19th mystery in the Armand Gamache series.

3. Playground by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton & Co.: $30) The Pacific Ocean-set novel explores one of the last wild places we have yet to colonize.

4. The Waiting by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) LAPD Det. Renée Ballard tracks a serial rapist whose trail has gone cold.

5. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

6. Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner (Scribner: $30) A seductive and cunning American woman infiltrates an anarchist collective in France.

7. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $30) A return to the town of Crosby, Maine, and its colorful cast of characters.

8. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

9. Karla’s Choice by Nick Harkaway (Viking: $30) A new novel set in the world of John le Carré’s most iconic spy, George Smiley.

10. Colored Television by Danzy Senna (Riverhead Books: $29) A novelist in L.A. gets the opportunity to cash in on her biracial background..



…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown: $34) The Barefoot Contessa shares the story of her rise in the food world.

2. The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $30) The National Book Award winner travels to three sites of conflict to explore how the stories we tell, and the ones we don’t, shape our realities.

3. Patriot by Alexei Navalny (Knopf $35) The memoir of a political opposition leader who paid the ultimate price for his beliefs.

4. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The bestselling author reframes the lessons of his first book 25 years later.

5. Sonny Boy by Al Pacino (Penguin Press: $35) The legendary actor opens up about his life and creative journey.

6. War by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster: $32) The Pulitzer winner’s account of one of the most tumultuous periods in presidential politics and American history.

7. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House: $35) How the flow of information has shaped us and our world across the centuries.

8. Brothers by Alex Van Halen (Harper $32) The rock ’n’ roll drummer shares his personal story in a tribute to brother and bandmate Eddie.

9. Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $27) A guide to living a more meaningful life.

10. The Small and the Mighty by Sharon McMahon (Thesus: $32) A portrait of 12 ordinary Americans whose courage formed the character of our country.



…

Paperback fiction

1. The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Hogarth: $17)

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

3. Blackouts by Justin Torres (Picadors: $20)

4. My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante (Europa Editions: $17)

5. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

7. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

8. The Secret History by Donna Tartt (Vintage: $18)

9. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $18)

10. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelh (Harper One: $18)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

2. The Body Keeps Score by Bessel van der Kolk M.D. (Penguin: $19)

3. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial: $26)

4. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

5. STEM for All by Leena Bakshi McLean (Jossey-Bass: $30)

6. Sinéad O’Connor (Melville House: $20)

7. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigree: $20)

8. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

9. Of Time and Turtles by Sy Montgomery, ill. by Matt Patterson (Mariner: $22)

10. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $20)