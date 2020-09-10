Bestsellers List Sun., Sept. 13, 2020
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante (Europa: $26) A teenage girl comes of age, with difficulty, in ’90s Naples, Italy.
2. All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $29) Chief Inspector Gamache visits Paris with his family and gets entangled in a mystery.
3. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
4. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.
5. Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf: $28) A Stanford PhD candidate and Ghanaian immigrant seeks to cure depression and addiction.
6. The Exiles by Christina Baker Kline (Custom House: $28) In 19th century England a young governess gets pregnant and is sent to a penal colony in Australia.
7. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman: $28) Five Depression-era women ride through the mountains to deliver books as part of Eleanor Roosevelt’s traveling library.
8. Luster by Raven Leilani (FSG: $26) A young Black woman in New York City has an affair with a married man who has an open marriage and an adopted Black daughter.
9. Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf: $29) The president politicizes the mysterious death of a high-society Palm Beach luminary, placing the blame on immigrants.
10. Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron: $27) As the environment collapses, a woman is on a quest to find the world’s last flock of Arctic terns.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
2. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a work that illuminates how racism works.
3. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.
4. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
5. His Truth Is Marching on by Jon Meacham (Random House: $30) A biography of the civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis, from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author.
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
7. Melania and Me by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (Gallery : $28) A tell-all book from a former longtime friend of the first lady.
8. How to Lead by David M. Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster: $30) A collection of interviews with leaders of government, entertainment, finance, technology and sports.
9. Vesper Flights by Helen MacDonald (Grove: $27) A collection of nature-themed essays from the author of “H Is for Hawk.”
10. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.
Paperback fiction
1. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)
2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
3. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $17)
4. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
5. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
6. The Beekeeper of Aleppo by Christy Lefteri (Ballantine: $17)
7. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk (Riverhead: $17)
8. This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger (Atria: $17)
9. The Plague by Albert Camus (Vintage: $15)
10. Unsheltered by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)
2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
3. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander (New Press: $19)
4. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)
5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
6. Know My Name by Chanel Miller (Penguin: $18)
7. We Should All Be Feminists by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Anchor: $9)
8. The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin (Vintage: $14)
9. Delivering Happiness by Tony Hsieh (Grand Central: $17)
10. Stamped From the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type: $20)
