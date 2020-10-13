Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The 7 best crime-series novels of fall 2020

Book covers of some of the best crime-series novels of fall 2020
(The Mysterious Press/Minotaur Books/Pegasus Crime/Little, Brown/Atlantic Monthly/Minotaur)
By Paula L. Woods
Oct. 13, 2020
2:30 PM
Fall Cime Roundup


If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores.

It’s been a killer season for stand-alone crime fiction. (See our roundup for more.) But for readers keen to revisit old friends, the following are solid additions to long-running series:

All the Devils Are Here


Louise Penny
(16th in the Gamache series)
Minotaur: 439 pages, $29

Book jacket for "All the Devils Are Here" by Louise Penny.
(Minotaur)

The Darkest Evening


Ann Cleeves
(9th in the Vera Stanhope series)
Minotaur: 373 pages, $28

Book jacket for "The Darkest Evening: A Vera Stanhope Novel" by Ann Cleeves.
(Minotaur Books)

Next to Last Stand


Craig Johnson
(15th in the Longmire series)
Viking: 336 pages, $28

Book jacket for “Next to Last Stand” by Craig Johnson.
(Viking)

Still Life


Val McDermid
(6th in the Karen Pirie series)
Atlantic Monthly: 436 pages, $26

Bok jacket for "Still Life" by Val Mc Dermid.
(Atlantic Monthly)

The Law of Innocence


Michael Connelly
(6th Mickey Haller book; Nov. 11)
Little, Brown: 432 pages, $29

Book jacket for "The Law of Innocence" by Michael Connelly. CREDIT: Little, Brown
(Little, Brown)

Eddie’s Boy


Thomas Perry
(4th in the Butcher’s Boy series; Dec. 1)
Mysterious Press: 274 pages, $26

Book jacket for "Eddie's Boy" by Thomas Perry.
(Mysterious Press)

The Art of Violence


S.J. Rozan
(13th in the Lydia Chin/Bill Smith series; Dec. 1)
Pegasus Crime: 352 pages, $16

Book jacket for "The Art of Violence" by S.J. Rozan
(Pegasus Crime)

Woods is a book critic, editor of anthologies and author of the Detective Charlotte Justice procedurals.

Paula L. Woods

