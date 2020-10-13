The 7 best crime-series novels of fall 2020

Fall Cime Roundup

It’s been a killer season for stand-alone crime fiction. (See our roundup for more.) But for readers keen to revisit old friends, the following are solid additions to long-running series:

All the Devils Are Here

Louise Penny

(16th in the Gamache series)

Minotaur: 439 pages, $29

The Darkest Evening

Ann Cleeves

(9th in the Vera Stanhope series)

Minotaur: 373 pages, $28

Next to Last Stand

Craig Johnson

(15th in the Longmire series)

Viking: 336 pages, $28

Still Life

Val McDermid

(6th in the Karen Pirie series)

Atlantic Monthly: 436 pages, $26

The Law of Innocence

Michael Connelly

(6th Mickey Haller book; Nov. 11)

Little, Brown: 432 pages, $29

Eddie’s Boy

Thomas Perry

(4th in the Butcher’s Boy series; Dec. 1)

Mysterious Press: 274 pages, $26

The Art of Violence

S.J. Rozan

(13th in the Lydia Chin/Bill Smith series; Dec. 1)

Pegasus Crime: 352 pages, $16

