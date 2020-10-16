2020 has been a great year — for crime fiction. Check out 15 great books coming out this fall
It’s been a killer season for crime fiction, with excellent new entries in beloved series and, even more exciting, standalone books that push the form.
As the L.A. Times Festival of Books kicks off this weekend, enjoy our curated selection of crime books to help you get through the rest of 2020.
As the L.A. Times Festival of Books kicks off this weekend, enjoy our curated selection of crime books to help you get through the rest of 2020.
There are 6 stories.