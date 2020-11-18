Bestsellers List Sun., Nov. 22, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27) A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village where he gets dragged into a mystery.

2. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

3. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28) After a botched bank robbery the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.

4. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30) Jake Brigance, the hero of “A Time to Kill,” is back in a new courtroom drama.

5. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Attorney Mickey Haller is framed for murder in Los Angeles.

6. The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante (Europa: $26) A teenage girl comes of age, with difficulty, in ’90s Naples, Italy.

7. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

8. One by One by Ruth Ware (Gallery: $28) Co-workers get snowed in while on a team-building mountain retreat.

9. A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik (Del Rey: $28) The first book in the “Scholomance” fantasy series.

10. I Would Leave Me If I Could by Halsey (Simon & Schuster: $25) A collection of new poetry from the singer-songwriter.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $30) A collection of favorite stories from the humorist.

2. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

3. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) The host of TV’s “Barefoot Contessa” shares a collection of 85 new recipes.

4. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.

5. One Life by Megan Rapinoe (Penguin: $27) A memoir from the Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup Women’s Soccer champion and activist.

6. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.

7. Ottolenghi Flavor by Yotam Ottolenghi, Ixta Belfrage (Ten Speed: $35) A vegetarian cookbook from the longtime culinary collaborators.

8. The Answer Is … by Alex Trebek (Simon & Schuster: $26) The host of “Jeopardy” reflects on his life, career and battle with pancreatic cancer.

9. Vesper Flights by Helen MacDonald (Grove: $27) A collection of nature-themed essays from the author of “H Is for Hawk.”

10. Solutions and Other Problems by Allie Brosh (Gallery: $30) A collection of illustrated essays from the author of “Hyperbole and a Half.”

Paperback fiction

1. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

2. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)

3. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)

4. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

5. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)

6. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

7. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)

8. Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi (Vintage: $17)

9. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

10. Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)

2. My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (S&S: $18)

3. What Unites Us by Dan Rather, Elliot Kirschner (Algonquin: $17)

4. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

5. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)

6. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

7. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)

8. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)

9. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander (New Press: $19)

10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

