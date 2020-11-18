Bestsellers List Sun., Nov. 22, 2020
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27) A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village where he gets dragged into a mystery.
2. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
3. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28) After a botched bank robbery the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.
4. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30) Jake Brigance, the hero of “A Time to Kill,” is back in a new courtroom drama.
5. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Attorney Mickey Haller is framed for murder in Los Angeles.
6. The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante (Europa: $26) A teenage girl comes of age, with difficulty, in ’90s Naples, Italy.
7. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.
8. One by One by Ruth Ware (Gallery: $28) Co-workers get snowed in while on a team-building mountain retreat.
9. A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik (Del Rey: $28) The first book in the “Scholomance” fantasy series.
10. I Would Leave Me If I Could by Halsey (Simon & Schuster: $25) A collection of new poetry from the singer-songwriter.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $30) A collection of favorite stories from the humorist.
2. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
3. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) The host of TV’s “Barefoot Contessa” shares a collection of 85 new recipes.
4. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.
5. One Life by Megan Rapinoe (Penguin: $27) A memoir from the Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup Women’s Soccer champion and activist.
6. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.
7. Ottolenghi Flavor by Yotam Ottolenghi, Ixta Belfrage (Ten Speed: $35) A vegetarian cookbook from the longtime culinary collaborators.
8. The Answer Is … by Alex Trebek (Simon & Schuster: $26) The host of “Jeopardy” reflects on his life, career and battle with pancreatic cancer.
9. Vesper Flights by Helen MacDonald (Grove: $27) A collection of nature-themed essays from the author of “H Is for Hawk.”
10. Solutions and Other Problems by Allie Brosh (Gallery: $30) A collection of illustrated essays from the author of “Hyperbole and a Half.”
Paperback fiction
1. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
2. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)
3. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)
4. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
5. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)
6. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
7. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)
8. Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi (Vintage: $17)
9. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
10. Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)
2. My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (S&S: $18)
3. What Unites Us by Dan Rather, Elliot Kirschner (Algonquin: $17)
4. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
5. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)
6. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)
7. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)
8. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)
9. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander (New Press: $19)
10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.