The week’s bestselling books, Dec. 17

Hardcover fiction

1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.

2. The Fraud by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $29) The acclaimed novelist’s historical fiction about a big 19th century British trial.

3. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

5. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

7. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.

8. Day by Michael Cunningham (Random House: $28) Snapshots of a family over three years — before, during and after the pandemic.

9. Prophet Song by Paul Lynch (Atlantic Monthly Press: $26) A family copes with the rise of fascism in a dystopian Ireland.

10. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) In the sequel to the bestselling “Fourth Wing,” the dragon-rider faces even greater tests.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

3. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown: $32) The former GOP representative recounts her fight to impeach and investigate Donald Trump.

4. My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand (Viking: $47) The multi-hyphenate icon dishes on her career in music and Hollywood.

5. Prequel by Rachel Maddow (Crown: $32) The MSNBC anchor chronicles the fight against a pro-Nazi American group during World War II.

6. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.

7. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Gallery: $33) The pop star, long confined in a conservatorship, finally tells her full story.

8. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.

9. The Cookie That Changed My Life by Nancy Silverton, Carolynn Carreño (Knopf: $40) Recipes for more than 100 cakes, cookies, muffins and pies.

10. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) The life of the world’s richest man.

Paperback fiction

1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

3. Babel by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $20)

4. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

5. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $19)

6. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

7. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

8. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

9. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

10. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)

4. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $20)

5. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper: $19)

6. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

7. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

8. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

10. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)