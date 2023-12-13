The week’s bestselling books, Dec. 17
Hardcover fiction
1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.
2. The Fraud by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $29) The acclaimed novelist’s historical fiction about a big 19th century British trial.
3. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
5. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
7. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.
8. Day by Michael Cunningham (Random House: $28) Snapshots of a family over three years — before, during and after the pandemic.
9. Prophet Song by Paul Lynch (Atlantic Monthly Press: $26) A family copes with the rise of fascism in a dystopian Ireland.
10. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) In the sequel to the bestselling “Fourth Wing,” the dragon-rider faces even greater tests.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
3. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown: $32) The former GOP representative recounts her fight to impeach and investigate Donald Trump.
4. My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand (Viking: $47) The multi-hyphenate icon dishes on her career in music and Hollywood.
5. Prequel by Rachel Maddow (Crown: $32) The MSNBC anchor chronicles the fight against a pro-Nazi American group during World War II.
6. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.
7. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Gallery: $33) The pop star, long confined in a conservatorship, finally tells her full story.
8. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.
9. The Cookie That Changed My Life by Nancy Silverton, Carolynn Carreño (Knopf: $40) Recipes for more than 100 cakes, cookies, muffins and pies.
10. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) The life of the world’s richest man.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
3. Babel by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $20)
4. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)
5. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $19)
6. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
7. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
8. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
9. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
10. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
3. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)
4. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $20)
5. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper: $19)
6. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
7. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)
8. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
10. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
Sign up for our Book Club newsletter
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.