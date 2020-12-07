Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Books

President Trump is on his way out, but another Bob Woodward book is incoming

Author Bob Woodward.
Journalist Bob Woodward is planning another book on President Trump.
(Cliff Owen / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
As Donald Trump’s presidency wanes, another book about it by Bob Woodward is on the way.

Simon & Schuster announced Monday that the investigative journalist is joining forces with Washington Post colleague Robert Costa for his next title chronicling the final days of Trump’s presidency — and the beginning of Joe Biden’s.

The publisher’s announcement comes less than four months after the controversial publication of Woodward’s last Trump exposé, “Rage,” which included a now-infamous interview revealing that the president knew early on that COVID-19 was “deadly” but that he “wanted to always play it down.”

That bombshell landed both Trump and Woodward in hot water, as many accused the veteran political author of shirking a moral obligation to immediately release Trump’s remarks in favor of selling more copies when the full book arrived months later.

“If I had done the story at that time about what he knew in February, that’s not telling us anything we didn’t know,” Woodward told the Associated Press, explaining that his primary goal was to get “Rage” out to the American public before the November election.

It’s unclear whether Trump will participate again in the forthcoming sequel by Woodward and Costa, who serve as associate editor and national political reporter, respectively, at the Post.

The untitled and unscheduled project will be Woodward’s 21st book repped by Simon & Schuster, which rocked the literary world last month by announcing its plans to join Penguin Random House’s publishing empire in 2021.

Books
