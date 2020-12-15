Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Books

Watch Karla Cornejo Villavicencio and Marcelo Hernandez Castillo at the L.A. Times Book Club

×
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

The Los Angeles Times hosts two authors of acclaimed new books about the day-to-day lives of immigrants living in the shadows.

Watch Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, author of “The Undocumented Americans,” and Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, author of “Children of the Land,” in conversation with Times editor Steve Padilla.

The Los Angeles Times Book Club event is livestreaming on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Books
Los Angeles Times staff

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement