Watch Karla Cornejo Villavicencio and Marcelo Hernandez Castillo at the L.A. Times Book Club

The Los Angeles Times hosts two authors of acclaimed new books about the day-to-day lives of immigrants living in the shadows.

Watch Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, author of “The Undocumented Americans,” and Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, author of “Children of the Land,” in conversation with Times editor Steve Padilla.

The Los Angeles Times Book Club event is livestreaming on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15.