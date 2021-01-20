Bestsellers List Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

2. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.

3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

4. The Prophets by Robert Jones, Jr. (Putnam: $27) A forbidden relationship between two enslaved men is torn apart when a fellow slave begins preaching the master’s gospel.

5. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27) A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village where he gets dragged into a mystery.

6. Outlawed by Anna North (Bloomsbury: $26) In the Old West a married, childless woman joins a gang of desperados.

7. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

9. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline (Ballantine: $29) A return to the world of OASIS in a sequel to “Ready Player One.”

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $26) A young woman living on her own becomes a murder suspect.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown: $45) The first Black president of the U.S. offers a personal account of the issues faced early in his presidency.

2. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A masterclass for writers using Russian short stories.

3. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

4. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.

5. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

7. Wintering by Katherine May (Riverhead: $24) A very personal new perspective on the coldest and darkest season.

8. Keep Sharp by Sanjay Gupta, M.D. (Simon & Schuster: $28) The TV doctor debunks myths about the aging brain, offers tips to maintain mental acuity.

9. The Beauty of What Remains by Steve Leder (Avery: $26) The rabbi shares his experience with loss.

10. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

Paperback fiction

1. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)

2. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

3. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)

4. Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

5. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

6. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $17)

7. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $16)

8. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

9. To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee (Harper: $16)

10. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan: $10)

2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

3. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

4. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

6. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)

7. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)

8. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

9. Trick Mirror by Jia Tolentino (Random House: $18)

10. My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Simon & Schuster: $18)

