Bestsellers list Sunday, September 3
SOCAL BESTSELLERS
Hardcover fiction
1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.
2. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
4. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.
5. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
6. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.
7. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $28) A woman spends a summer house-hopping covertly on Long Island.
8. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Dial: $28) A college student from a home broken by tragedy falls in love with a woman who has strong bonds with her sisters.
9. The Invisible Hour by Alice Hoffman (Atria: $28) A woman trapped in a cult finds escape through the work of Nathaniel Hawthorne.
10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
3. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.
4. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
5. Gambler by Billy Walters (Avid Reader: $35) A memoir and how-to guide from an incredibly successful sports gambler.
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
7. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
8. Pageboy by Elliot Page (Flatiron: $30) A personal memoir from the star of “Juno” and “The Umbrella Academy” explores his journey to self-realization.
9. On Our Best Behavior by Elise Loehnen (Dial: $28) The author links societal expectations for the behavior of women to Christianity’s Seven Deadly Sins.
10. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.
Paperback fiction
1. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
2. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)
4. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
5. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $17)
6. The Idiot by Elif Batuman (Penguin: $18)
7. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
8. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)
9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
10. The Secret History by Donna Tartt (Vintage: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)
2. American Prometheus by Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage: $25)
3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
5. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
6. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
8. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)
9. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
