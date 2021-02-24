Watch ‘Migrations’ author Charlotte McConaghy live from Australia

Australian author and screenwriter Charlotte McConaghy joins Los Angeles Times Book Club readers at 7 p.m. Pacific to discuss “Migrations,” a novel set in a near-future fraught with extinctions.

McConaghy will be in conversation with environmental reporter Rosanna Xia in a virtual event livestreaming on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. If you sign up in advance at Eventbrite, you’ll receive direct watch links and also be entered in a drawing for a copy of McConaghy’s “Once There Were Wolves,” which will be published in August.

In a recent interview, McConaghy said she was inspired to write a novel focused on climate change during a trip to Iceland. The minute she got home to Sydney in 2016, she started writing and continued for the next 2½ years.

When making her first foray into adult fiction, the young-adult writer knew her story’s harsh reality needed to be tempered with a gripping plot — and a glimmer of hope that all is not lost.

Advertisement

“I wanted to energize people and myself to come out of the other side of despair and apathy and into a place of hope, love and action,” she says.

“Migrations” has drawn praise from reviewers for its powerful discussion of climate issues. The novel’s plot twists also have attracted Hollywood: Claire Foy and Benedict Cumberbatch are adapting the story for film.

Sign up for the L.A. Times Book Club newsletter for upcoming events and news.