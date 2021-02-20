Book Club: A woman tries to save the birds — and the rest of us

Good morning, and welcome to the L.A. Times Book Club newsletter.

There are few literary characters quite like Franny Stone, a tempestuous bird lover who plunges into icy waters with abandon. But most of us are all too familiar with Franny’s plight, as she helplessly watches the world hurtle toward environmental devastation in Charlotte McConaghy’s eco-thriller “Migrations.”

When making her first foray into adult fiction, the Australian author knew her story’s harsh reality needed to be tempered with a gripping plot — and a glimmer of hope that all is not lost to keep the frigid pages flying.

“I wanted to energize people and myself to come out of the other side of despair and apathy and into a place of hope, love and action,” McConaghy said in a Times interview.

“Migrations” has drawn praise from reviewers (including in the L.A. Times, New York Times, Washington Post and Time) for its powerful discussion of climate issues. The novel’s plot twists have attracted Hollywood, too: Claire Foy and Benedict Cumberbatch are adapting “Migrations” for film.

On Wednesday, McConaghy will join Los Angeles Times Book Club readers from her home in Sydney for a conversation with Times reporter Rosanna Xia about her U.S. breakthrough and the challenge of writing about the climate crisis and the natural world.

The book talk starts at 7 p.m. Pacific and will be livestreamed on The Times' Facebook page, YouTube and Twitter. We'll also have a surprise visit from one of our previous book club authors.

What would you like to ask Charlotte McConaghy?

(Flatiron Books)

Reading nature

This month’s guest book club interviewer is Times environmental reporter Rosanna Xia, a Pulitzer finalist who covers the coast. The “Best American Science and Nature Writing” series recently chose one of her pieces — an investigation of toxic chemical ocean dumping — for its upcoming 2021 anthology.

Xia tweeted this week that she read “Migrations” in one sitting, caught up in the book’s haunting journey to track the Arctic tern in a near future when many animals have gone extinct.

In advance of book club night, she also shared some other other books on nature and the environment that have kept her company through the pandemic. Here are her recommendations, in no particular order:

“Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer

by Robin Wall Kimmerer “Mill Town,” by Kerri Arsenault

by Kerri Arsenault “All We Can Save,” edited by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine K. Wilkinson

edited by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine K. Wilkinson “ Trace,” by Lauret Savoy

by Lauret Savoy “ The Overstory,” by Richard Powers

by Richard Powers “ Upstream,” by Mary Oliver

by Mary Oliver “Body of Water,” by Chris Dombrowski

by Chris Dombrowski “The Sea Around Us,” by Rachel Carson

by Rachel Carson “The Forests of California,” by Obi Kaufmann

by Obi Kaufmann “Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future,” by Elizabeth Kolbert, is up next on her reading list.

Please tell us: What other environment and nature books do you recommend?

