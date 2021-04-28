Bestsellers List Sunday, May 2

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem delivered at President Biden’s inauguration.

2. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

4. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s: $29) A woman must choose whether to migrate to California or stay in the 1930s Texas Dust Bowl.

5. When the Stars Go Dark by Paula McLain (Ballantine: $28) In a small town in Northern California, a San Francisco detective gets drawn into the case of a missing teenager.

6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

7. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

8. First Person Singular by Haruki Murakami (Knopf: $28) A collection of short stories that highlight the significance of mysterious personal events.

9. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.

10. The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner (Park Row: $28) In 18th century London, a woman working as an apothecary helps women in abusive relationships.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $35) An irreverent guide to some of the favorite locales of the late travel writer and TV personality.

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of Japanese Breakfast.

3. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) America’s hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

4. Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $33) A profile of three generations of the Sackler family, whose fortune was built on the opioid crisis.

5. Goodbye, Again by Jonny Sun (Harper: $20) A collection of essays, short stories, poems and illustrations from the Canadian author-illustrator.

6. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) How Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna helped launch the gene editing revolution.

7. Broken (in the best possible way) by Jenny Lawson (Holt: $28) The author explores depression, mental illness and other challenges in her life with wit and insight.

8. Out of Many, One by George W. Bush (Crown: $38) The 43rd president profiles 43 immigrants to the U.S., illustrated with his own paintings.

9. Cook This Book by Molly Baz (Clarkson Potter: $33) A skills-building cookbook for novices from the Los Angeles-based food writer.

10. Keep Sharp by Sanjay Gupta, M.D. (Simon & Schuster: $28) The TV doctor debunks myths about the aging brain and offers tips to maintain mental acuity.

Paperback fiction

1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

4. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)

5. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)

6. How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang (Riverhead: $16)

7. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $17)

8. The Galaxy, and the Ground Within by Becky Chambers (Harper Voyager: $17)

9. Deacon King Kong by James McBride (Riverhead: $17)

10. A Farewell to Arms by Ernest Hemingway (Scribner: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong (One World: $18)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

3. The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio (One World: $17)

4. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

5. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

6. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

7. Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker (Anchor: $17)

8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

9. Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing by Lauren Hough (Vintage: $17)

10. Girl Decoded by Rana El Kaliouby, Carol Colman (Currency: $17)