Bestsellers List Sunday, September 12

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $29) Chief Inspector Armand Gamache returns to the Canadian village of Three Pines in the latest installment of the mystery series.

2. A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead: $28) Three women who knew a London murder victim keep secrets from the police.

3. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

4. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $27) A woman’s husband leaves her a mysterious message before disappearing.

5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

6. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead: $27) A happily married woman on a summer vacation has a sexual encounter with a lifelong friend.

7. The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers (Harper: $29) A descendant of slaves is caught between her life in a Northern city and her family still living in the deep South.

8. My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones (Gallery/Saga Press: $27) A woman who loves slasher films finds her town embroiled in a real-life horror plot.

9. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1983, a Malibu party spirals out of control in this new novel from the author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”

10. The Guide by Peter Heller (Knopf: $27) A worker at a remote retreat for the super-rich discovers a sinister plot.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Afghanistan Papers by Craig Whitlock (Simon & Schuster: $30) A detailed look at what U.S. officials didn’t know about Afghanistan and when they didn’t know it.

2. Hero of Two Worlds by Mike Duncan (PublicAffairs: $30) The historian tells the story of the colorful Revolutionary war figure the Marquis de Lafayette.

3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

4. The Reckoning by Mary L. Trump (St. Martin’s: $29) Former President Trump’s niece explores the trauma driving division in the U.S.

5. All In by Billie Jean King, Johnette Howard, Maryanne Vollers (Knopf: $30) An autobiography from the tennis superstar and activist for women’s rights and the LGBTQ+ community.

6. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (MCD: $27) A profile of the city of Los Angeles, its residents and cultural significance.

7. Presumed Guilty by Erwin Chemerinsky (Liveright: $28) The Berkeley Law School dean criticizes rulings of the Supreme Court that have favored law enforcement over the rights of individuals.

8. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown: $27) The bombing of Tokyo on the deadliest night of World War II.

9. Dopamine Nation by Anna Lembke (Dutton: $28) The psychiatrist explores the implications of stimulating the brain’s pleasure hormone.

10. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

Paperback fiction

1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

5. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)

6. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)

7. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

8. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square: $17)

9. The Bookseller’s Secret by Michelle Gable (Graydon House: $17)

10. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. Becoming Trader Joe by Joe Coulombe (HarperCollins: $20)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

6. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)

7. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

8. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)

9. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Penguin: $26)

10. Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker (Scribner: $18)