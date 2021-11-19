Trump announces coffee-table book: ‘Every caption is mine, some in my own handwriting’

The Donald Trump book boom continues, with many of this fall’s tomes documenting the former president’s refusal to concede the last election. But now Trump himself has entered the fray, announcing his first post-presidential book.

The developer-turned-reality host-turned-45th leader of the free world trumpeted the arrival of “Our Journey Together,” a collection of photos, in a statement issued Friday.

“Today I am thrilled to announce I will be publishing a wonderful book in time for Christmas!” Trump said in the statement. “Our Journey Together is a collection of beautiful photos captured during our very successful time in the White House. From center stage to behind-the-scenes — this is a must-have for all Patriots.”

The former president promised “unforgettable” moments, including “building the Southern Border Wall; cutting America’s taxes; confirming almost 300 federal judges and 3 Supreme Court justices; rebuilding our military; creating Space Force; dealing with Kim Jong-Un, President Xi, President Putin, and many other world leaders; and battling liberals on two Impeachment Witch Hunts, just to name a few.”

A photo book is a departure from recent post-presidential literary efforts. President Obama’s first book after leaving office in 2017 was the 2020 memoir “A Promised Land.” In 2010, President Bush published his memoir “Decision Points.” President Clinton, who left the White House in 2001, published the autobiography “My Life” in 2004.

They were all lengthy and substantive, though the two Democrats (Clinton, 786 pages; Obama, 1,008 pages) decisively outweighed Bush (486 pages). The page count on “Our Journey Together” was not available, but Trump promised that "[e]very photograph has been handpicked by me and every caption is mine, some in my own handwriting.”

The Washington Examiner, the first outlet to report on the book, reproduced a few of its photos and captions, which signify a departure in tone as well as substance from predecessors’ books.

“Attempting to listen to Crazy Nancy Pelosi in the Oval Office — such natural disagreement,” runs the line beneath a photo of the House Speaker, Vice President Mike Pence and Trump. Another, referring to the killing of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, claims, “We destroyed ISIS under my watch. Now terrorists are back in the Middle East.”

Neither of these captions appear to be handwritten.

Trump’s book retails for $79.95, or $229.95 for an autographed copy. It’s available for pre-order at 45books.com and will start shipping in mid-December.