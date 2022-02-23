Bestsellers List Sunday, February 27
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $25) A collection of poems from the youngest presidential inaugural poet in U.S. history.
2. House of Sky and Breath by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $28) The “Crescent City” series returns with this sequel to “House of Earth and Blood.”
3. Violeta by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $28) Born in 1920, a woman lives through 100 years of historic upheaval.
4. Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James (Riverhead: $30) A sequel to the fantasy “Black Leopard, Red Wolf.”
5. Pure Colour by Sheila Heti (FSG: $26) A bird, born to a bear, has a crush on a fish in this modern fable.
6. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska in 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets entangled in their plans.
7. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.
8. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem Gorman delivered at President Biden’s inauguration.
9. To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday: $33) A time-jumping novel visits alternate versions of America in 1893, 1993 and 2093.
10. The Books of Jacob by Olga Tokarczuk (Riverhead: $35) A charismatic religious leader rises, then falls in 18th century Europe.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
2. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.
3. From Strength to Strength by Arthur C. Brooks (Portfolio: $27) The sociologist reveals how to attain happiness as one ages.
4. The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin: $28) The journalist explores the political, social and technological environment of the tumultuous decade.
5. How to Be Perfect by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster: $29) The creator of TV’s “The Good Place” offers a lighthearted and serious guide to ethics.
6. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.
7. The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck (Open Field: $26) The self-help author describes a process for attaining personal integrity.
8. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $30) The comedy legend looks back at his life in show business.
9. The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) by Phil Szostak (Abrams: $40) Art from the latest season of the TV series.
10. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.
Paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
3. The Anomaly by Hervé Le Tellier (Other Press: $17)
4. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $18)
5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
6. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
7. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $16)
8. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
9. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)
10. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Maus I by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $17)
2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
3. Maus I & II Paperback Box Set by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $34)
4. Educated by Tara Westover (Random House: $19)
5. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)
6. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $20)
7. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)
8. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $10)
9. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)
10. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
