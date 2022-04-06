Bestsellers List Sunday, April 10
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. French Braid by Anne Tyler (Knopf: $27) The story of a Baltimore family spanning the 1950s to the present day, from the author of “A Spool of Blue Thread.”
2. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska in 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets mixed up in their plans.
3. One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle (Atria: $27) Shortly after her mother’s death a woman goes on the vacation she and her mother had planned to take together.
4. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $29) A woman hoping to stay at her brother’s flat gets tangled in a mystery when he goes missing.
5. A Sunlit Weapon by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper: $28) British pilot Maisie Dobbs lands in a mystery, in the latest installment of the World War II series.
6. Run, Rose, Run by James Patterson, Dolly Parton (Little, Brown: $30) The A-list author and A-list singer collaborate on a novel set in the world of country music.
7. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.
8. Violeta by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $28) Born in 1920, a woman lives through 100 years of historic upheaval.
9. The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn (Morrow: $28) A librarian in World War II Ukraine takes up arms against the Nazis and becomes a hero.
10. Booth by Karen Joy Fowler (Putnam: $28) An epic story about the family of Abraham Lincoln’s assassin, John Wilkes Booth.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
2. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.
3. Sicker in the Head by Judd Apatow (Random House: $29) A sequel, of sorts, to “Sick in the Head,” featuring interviews, stories and conversations with prominent comedians.
4. Half Baked Harvest Every Day by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter: $30) A family-centric cookbook from the author of the “Half Baked Harvest” blog.
5. The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin: $28) The journalist explores the political, social and technological environment of the tumultuous decade.
6. The Wok by J. Kenji López-Alt (Norton: $50) The author of “The Food Lab” offers recipes and techniques for using the popular cooking pot.
7. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.
8. Korean American by Eric Kim (Clarkson Potter: $33) A cookbook featuring recipes and stories from the son of Korean immigrants.
9. How Civil Wars Start by Barbara F. Walter (Crown: $27) The political scientist examines division and unrest in America and redefines civil war for the 21st century.
10. Ten Steps to Nanette by Hannah Gadsby (Ballantine : $28) A memoir from the Australian comedian and LGBTQ activist who created the Peabody-winning “Nanette.”
Paperback fiction
1. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
5. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $18)
6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)
7. The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria: $18)
8. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Penguin: $18)
9. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)
10. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)
2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
3. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
4. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
5. Maus I by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $17)
6. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)
7. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
8. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $20)
9. Between Two Kingdoms by Suleika Jaouad (Random House: $18)
10. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)
