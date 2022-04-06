Bestsellers List Sunday, April 10

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. French Braid by Anne Tyler (Knopf: $27) The story of a Baltimore family spanning the 1950s to the present day, from the author of “A Spool of Blue Thread.”

2. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska in 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets mixed up in their plans.

3. One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle (Atria: $27) Shortly after her mother’s death a woman goes on the vacation she and her mother had planned to take together.

4. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $29) A woman hoping to stay at her brother’s flat gets tangled in a mystery when he goes missing.

5. A Sunlit Weapon by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper: $28) British pilot Maisie Dobbs lands in a mystery, in the latest installment of the World War II series.

6. Run, Rose, Run by James Patterson, Dolly Parton (Little, Brown: $30) The A-list author and A-list singer collaborate on a novel set in the world of country music.

7. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.

8. Violeta by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $28) Born in 1920, a woman lives through 100 years of historic upheaval.

9. The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn (Morrow: $28) A librarian in World War II Ukraine takes up arms against the Nazis and becomes a hero.

10. Booth by Karen Joy Fowler (Putnam: $28) An epic story about the family of Abraham Lincoln’s assassin, John Wilkes Booth.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

2. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.

3. Sicker in the Head by Judd Apatow (Random House: $29) A sequel, of sorts, to “Sick in the Head,” featuring interviews, stories and conversations with prominent comedians.

4. Half Baked Harvest Every Day by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter: $30) A family-centric cookbook from the author of the “Half Baked Harvest” blog.

5. The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin: $28) The journalist explores the political, social and technological environment of the tumultuous decade.

6. The Wok by J. Kenji López-Alt (Norton: $50) The author of “The Food Lab” offers recipes and techniques for using the popular cooking pot.

7. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.

8. Korean American by Eric Kim (Clarkson Potter: $33) A cookbook featuring recipes and stories from the son of Korean immigrants.

9. How Civil Wars Start by Barbara F. Walter (Crown: $27) The political scientist examines division and unrest in America and redefines civil war for the 21st century.

10. Ten Steps to Nanette by Hannah Gadsby (Ballantine : $28) A memoir from the Australian comedian and LGBTQ activist who created the Peabody-winning “Nanette.”

Paperback fiction

1. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

5. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $18)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

7. The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria: $18)

8. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Penguin: $18)

9. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

10. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

3. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

4. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

5. Maus I by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $17)

6. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)

7. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

8. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $20)

9. Between Two Kingdoms by Suleika Jaouad (Random House: $18)

10. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)