30 L.A. writers choose L.A.’s best literary places

Best literary places: The old “Venice West” scene of poets and painters was before my time but the remnants were the vivid backdrop of my junior high/high school years. I’m also pulled into the feeling of the eastern edges Wilshire Corridor; it has a Chandler-esque feel to me, the same way parts of old Hollywood does. At one point I did go and look for Nathanael West’s old apartment building to situate myself in the mood of his stories.

Best places for literary inspiration: I am inspired by sites that were formerly something else. Or old sites that live on in my memory. One of the most powerful is the old Ambassador Hotel site. I spent a lot of time there in the building’s last years photographing and talking to some of the old staff and trying to reanimate a lost Los Angeles. I also loved my old neighborhood in Southwest L.A., at the edges of the Crenshaw District and Hyde Park. I am always wanting to go back there in my mind. The Spanish stucco houses with the red terra-cotta roofs, yards full of fruit trees. We lived among many immigrants and migrants from the American South, Mexico, South America, Japan. I also have deep love for Echo Park and have since I was a child. Something about the hills, the light, the lake and the architecture. That has figured into my work. I lived there for quite some time, on a high hill, and found the view of a sweep of L.A. — from downtown to the ocean — inspiring. It was the perfect perch to keep watch on the city I write about.

Best places to encounter other writers: Definitely bookstores. I frequently run into author Naomi Hirahara at Vroman’s. I also run into my friend, the jazz historian and writer Steve Isoardi, there. And I loved meeting up at Union Station downtown and having dinner at Traxx in the station with my poet friend Marisela Norte, where we would people watch, catch up, and take dream journeys.

George’s books include “A Handful of Earth, A Handful of Sky: The World of Octavia E. Butler” and “No Crystal Stair: African Americans in the City of Angels.”