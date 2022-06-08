Bestsellers List Sunday, June 12
Hardcover Fiction
1. Either/Or by Elif Batuman (Penguin: $27) A Harvard sophomore embarks on an international odyssey in a sequel to “The Idiot.”
2. Sparring Partners by John Grisham (Doubleday: $29) A new collection of legal-themed novellas.
3. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $25) A science fiction tale spanning centuries from the author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel.”
4. This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub (Riverhead: $28) A woman turning 40, and feeling as though something is missing from her life, awakens as her teenage self back in 1996.
5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.
6. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $28) The story of a Wall Street tycoon and his aristocratic wife turns out to have hidden layers.
7. Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $24) A collection of poems from the author of “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous.”
8. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $28) A tech CEO develops a technology to externally store, recall and share the brain’s memories.
9. Two Nights in Lisbon by Chris Pavone (MCD: $28) While accompanying her husband on a business trip, a woman is left alone to solve the mystery of his disappearance.
10. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $29) The humorist shares his experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
3. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
4. The Palace Papers by Tina Brown (Crown: $35) The author of “The Diana Chronicles” tells the story of the British royal family over the last 25 years.
5. Bad Mexicans by Kelly Lytle Hernández (Norton: $30) The Los Angeles-based historian tells the story of rebels who launched the 1910 Mexican Revolution from inside the United States.
6. Everybody Thought We Were Crazy by Mark Rozzo (Ecco: $30) The story of Hollywood’s celebrity couple of the 1960s, Dennis Hopper and Brooke Hayward.
7. Anna by Amy Odell (Gallery: $30) A biography of Anna Wintour, chronicling her journey to become editor-in-chief at Vogue magazine and artistic director of media giant Condé Nast.
8. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.
9. Mean Baby by Selma Blair (Knopf: $30) A memoir from the Hollywood star.
10. The War on Music by John Mauceri (Yale University: $28) The conductor reassesses classical music of the 20th century.
Paperback fiction
1. Book Lovers by Emily Henry (Berkley: $17)
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
4. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
5. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
6. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)
7. Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage: $17)
8. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)
9. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
10. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)
2. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
4. Gay Bar by Jeremy Atherton Lin (Back Bay: $18)
5. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
6. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
7. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
8. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $21)
9. Eat a Peach by David Chang, Gabe Ulla (Clarkson Potter: $18)
10. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)
