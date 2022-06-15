Bestsellers List Sunday, June 19

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley (Knopf: $28) A struggling high school dropout in East Oakland takes a job that lands her in a police scandal.

2. This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub (Riverhead: $28) A woman turning 40, and feeling as though something is missing from her life, awakens as her teenage self back in 1996.

3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.

4. Either/Or by Elif Batuman (Penguin: $27) A Harvard sophomore embarks on an international odyssey in a sequel to “The Idiot.”

5. Bloomsbury Girls by Natalie Jenner (St. Martin’s: $28) In postwar London, three women work at a bookstore visited by the great literary figures of the age.

6. Sparring Partners by John Grisham (Doubleday: $29) A collection of legal-themed novellas.

7. Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $24) A collection of poems from the author of “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous.”

8. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

9. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $25) A science fiction tale spanning centuries from the author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel.”

10. Cult Classic by Sloane Crosley (MCD: $27) A novel about present and past relationships from the author of “I Was Told There’d Be Cake.”

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $29) The humorist shares his experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

4. The Facemaker by Lindsey Fitzharris (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $30) A profile of a pioneering plastic surgeon who specialized in rebuilding the faces of disfigured World War I veterans.

5. California by John Mack Faragher (Yale University: $29) A history of the most multicultural state in the U.S., with a focus on stories of colorful individuals.

6. Everybody Thought We Were Crazy by Mark Rozzo (Ecco: $30) The story of Hollywood’s celebrity couple of the 1960s, Dennis Hopper and Brooke Hayward.

7. The Palace Papers by Tina Brown (Crown: $35) The author of “The Diana Chronicles” tells the story of the British royal family over the last 25 years.

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

9. Mean Baby by Selma Blair (Knopf: $30) A memoir from the Hollywood star.

10. How to Be Perfect by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster: $29) The creator of TV’s “The Good Place” offers a lighthearted and serious guide to ethics.

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

3. Book Lovers by Emily Henry (Berkley: $17)

4. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

5. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (Picador: $18)

6. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead: $18)

7. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

8. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

9. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

10. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

4. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

5. Be Water, My Friend by Shannon Lee (Flatiron: $17)

6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $19)

7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

8. Gay Bar by Jeremy Atherton Lin (Back Bay: $18)

9. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Penguin: $26)

10. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $21)