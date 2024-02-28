The week’s bestselling books, March 3

Hardcover fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided. 3

2. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community. 29

3. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a remarkable search for a family secret. 5

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game. 86

5. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia. 71

6. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods. 16

7. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance. 29

8. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) In the sequel to the bestselling “Fourth Wing,” the dragon rider faces even greater tests. 14

9. The Bee Sting by Paul Murray (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $30) A family comes apart, financially and otherwise, in post-crash Ireland. 13

10. Good Material by Dolly Alderton (Knopf: $28) A story of heartbreak and friendship and how to survive both. 3

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person. 58

2. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors. 43

3. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg (Random House: $30) An exploration of what makes conversations work. 1

4. Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions by Ed Zwick (Gallery Books: $29) The filmmaker’s dishy, behind-the-scenes look at working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. 3

5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself. 29

6. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior. 91

7. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen. 18

8. Worthy by Jamie Kern Lima (Hay House Inc.: $27) A playbook on how to build self-worth and let go of doubt. 1

9. Why We Remember by Charan Ranganath (Doubleday: $30) A tour of the mind and brain from one of the world’s top memory researchers. 1

10. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer. 30

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria: $17)

2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

3. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

4. Cleopatra and Frankenstein by Coco Mellors (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)

5. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)

6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

7. A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)

8. Bride by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $19)

9. I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (Penguin Books: $19)

10. Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson (Mariner Books: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

2. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)

3. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)

4. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

5. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)

6. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $18)

7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. (Penguin: $19)

8. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

9. Capote’s Women by Laurence Leamer (G.P. Putnam’s Sons: $20)

10. Oscar Wars by Michael Schulman (Harper Paperbacks: $25)