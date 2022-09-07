Bestsellers List Sunday, September 11
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1994, six years after retiring, a champion tennis player, coached by her father, attempts a comeback.
2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
3. Heat 2 by Michael Mann, Meg Gardiner (Morrow: $29) A collaboration from the director of the movie “Heat” and the mystery writer, set in the classic film’s world.
4. The Ink Black Heart by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland: $32) Another Cormoran Strike mystery from J.K. Rowling, using a pen name.
5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
6. Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra (Hogarth: $29) Shortly before the U.S. enters World War II, an Italian woman working for a movie studio immigrates to Los Angeles.
7. Portrait of an Unknown Woman by Daniel Silva (Harper: $30) Retired spy and art restorer Gabriel Allon returns in a new thriller set in Venice.
8. Elizabeth Finch by Julian Barnes (Knopf: $26) A professor’s course on “Culture and Civilization” inspires a student to reach deeper insights on the human condition.
9. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Prior to the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.
10. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
3. Bad City by Paul Pringle (Celadon: $30) The Los Angeles Times reporter details how following a tip led him and his colleagues to uncover two major scandals at USC.
4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F— by Mark Manson (Harper: $27) The blogger offers self-help advice on not being positive all the time.
5. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $29) The humorist shares his experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
6. A Place in the World by Frances Mayes (Crown: $27) A collection of stories showing the meaning of home from the author of “Under the Tuscan Sun.”
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
8. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
9. California Soul by Keith Corbin, Kevin Alexander (Random House: $29) Keith Corbin’s journey from an ex-con to a celebrated chef.
10. Rogues by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $30) A collection of 12 true crime stories from the journalist.
Paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
2. Love on the Brain by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $17)
3. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)
5. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)
6. Book Lovers by Emily Henry (Berkley: $17)
7. November 9 by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
8. Beach Read by Emily Henry (Berkley: $17)
9. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)
10. Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory by Raphael Bob-Waksberg (Vintage: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
3. Fuzz by Mary Roach (Norton: $17)
4. Meditations: A New Translation by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)
5. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $17)
6. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)
7. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
8. Educated by Tara Westover (Random House: $19)
9. The Soul of an Octopus by Sy Montgomery (Atria: $17)
10. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)
