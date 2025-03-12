The week’s bestselling books, March 16
- Share via
-
Hardcover fiction
1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
2. Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Knopf: $32) The story of four women and their loves, longings and desires.
3. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.
4. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time.
5. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent novel.
6. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A dragon rider faces more tests in the “Fourth Wing” sequel.
7. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help.
8. The Ragpicker King by Cassandra Clare (Del Rey: $32) Tensions heat up in the city-state of Castellane in the follow-up to “Sword Catcher.”
9. One Good Thing by Georgia Hunter (Pamela Dorman Books: $30) A young woman journeys through war-torn Italy.
10. Three Days in June by Anne Tyler (Knopf: $27) A socially awkward mother of the bride navigates the days before and after her daughter’s wedding.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.
2. How We Learn to Be Brave by Mariann Edgar Budde (Avery: $28) A guide to navigating pivotal moments in life with faith and strength by the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington.
3. On the Hippie Trail by Rick Steves (Rick Steves: $30) The travel writer recalls his 1978 journey from Istanbul to Kathmandu.
4. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer and John Burgoyne (illustrator) (Scribner: $20) The “Braiding Sweetgrass” author on gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.
5. Golden State by Michael Hiltzik (Mariner Books: $33) The Pulitzer winner and L.A. Times columnist writes a definitive new history of California.
6. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.
7. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) A powerful reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.
8. Do This Before Bed by Oliver Nino (Hay House LLC: $26) A guide to transforming your nightly routine.
9. I’ll Have What She’s Having by Chelsea Handler (The Dial Press: $32) A collection of essays that captures the joyful life the comedian has built for herself.
10. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) How to build good habits and break bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)
2. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
3. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $20)
4. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)
5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)
6. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)
7. Long Island by Colm Tóibín (Scribner: $19)
8. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)
9. You Dreamed of Empires by Álvaro Enrigue (Riverhead Books: $18)
10. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)
2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)
4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
5. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)
6. Abolish Rent by Tracy Rosenthal and Leonardo Vilchis (Haymarket Books: $18)
7. Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here by Jonathan Blitzer (Penguin: $21)
8. The White Album by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)
9. Eve by Cat Bohannon (Vintage: $20)
10. 3 Shades of Blue by James Kaplan (Penguin: $20)
More to Read
Sign up for our Book Club newsletter
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.