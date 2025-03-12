The week’s bestselling books, March 16

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

2. Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Knopf: $32) The story of four women and their loves, longings and desires.

3. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

Advertisement

4. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time.

5. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent novel.

6. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A dragon rider faces more tests in the “Fourth Wing” sequel.

Advertisement

7. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help.

8. The Ragpicker King by Cassandra Clare (Del Rey: $32) Tensions heat up in the city-state of Castellane in the follow-up to “Sword Catcher.”

9. One Good Thing by Georgia Hunter (Pamela Dorman Books: $30) A young woman journeys through war-torn Italy.

10. Three Days in June by Anne Tyler (Knopf: $27) A socially awkward mother of the bride navigates the days before and after her daughter’s wedding.

Advertisement

…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

2. How We Learn to Be Brave by Mariann Edgar Budde (Avery: $28) A guide to navigating pivotal moments in life with faith and strength by the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington.

3. On the Hippie Trail by Rick Steves (Rick Steves: $30) The travel writer recalls his 1978 journey from Istanbul to Kathmandu.

4. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer and John Burgoyne (illustrator) (Scribner: $20) The “Braiding Sweetgrass” author on gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.

5. Golden State by Michael Hiltzik (Mariner Books: $33) The Pulitzer winner and L.A. Times columnist writes a definitive new history of California.

6. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

7. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) A powerful reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.

Advertisement

8. Do This Before Bed by Oliver Nino (Hay House LLC: $26) A guide to transforming your nightly routine.

9. I’ll Have What She’s Having by Chelsea Handler (The Dial Press: $32) A collection of essays that captures the joyful life the comedian has built for herself.

10. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) How to build good habits and break bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

…

Paperback fiction

1. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

2. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

3. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $20)

4. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)

6. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

7. Long Island by Colm Tóibín (Scribner: $19)

8. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

9. You Dreamed of Empires by Álvaro Enrigue (Riverhead Books: $18)

10. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)



…

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)

4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

5. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

6. Abolish Rent by Tracy Rosenthal and Leonardo Vilchis (Haymarket Books: $18)

7. Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here by Jonathan Blitzer (Penguin: $21)

8. The White Album by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

9. Eve by Cat Bohannon (Vintage: $20)

10. 3 Shades of Blue by James Kaplan (Penguin: $20)

