Bestsellers List Sunday, September 25
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover fiction
1. Fairy Tale by Stephen King (Scribner: $33) A teenager inherits a dog and a portal to an alternate world in a novel from the master of horror.
2. The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $28) In 16th century Florence, the carefree daughter of a grand duke gets forced into a political marriage.
3. Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir (Tordotcom: $29) The third entry in the “Locked Tomb” science fiction/fantasy series.
4. Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1994, six years after retiring, a champion tennis player attempts a comeback.
5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
6. Lessons by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) The post-World War II 20th century is revealed through the story of one man’s life.
7. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
8. Bliss Montage by Ling Ma (FSG: $26) A collection of eight stories from the author of “Severance.”
9. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.
10. Heat 2 by Michael Mann, Meg Gardiner (Morrow: $29) A collaboration from the director of the movie “Heat” and the mystery writer, set in the classic film’s world.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
2. What If? 2 by Randall Munroe (Riverhead: $30) The writer of the internet comic strip “xkcd” offers a second installment of explorations of unusual science questions.
3. Life’s Work by David Milch (Random House: $28) A memoir from the creator of TV’s “NYPD Blue” and “Deadwood.”
4. You Owe You by Eric Thomas (Rodale: $27) A self-help book from the motivational speaker.
5. Dinners With Ruth by Nina Totenberg (Simon & Schuster: $28) The NPR legal correspondent recalls her friendship of nearly 50 years with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
6. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
7. Like a Rolling Stone by Jann S. Wenner (Little, Brown: $35) A memoir from the founder, co-editor and publisher of Rolling Stone magazine.
8. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $28) The poet tells the story of the arduous journey from El Salvador to the U.S. that he took when he was 9 years old.
9. Holding the Line by Geoffrey Berman (Penguin: $30) The former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York recalls his battles with the Trump Justice Department.
10. The Myth of Normal by Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté (Avery: $30) The physician and his son offer a critical take on how modern medicine deals with trauma, illness and healing.
Paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
2. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)
4. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)
5. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)
6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
7. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $18)
8. Matrix by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $18)
9. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)
10. Love on the Brain by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
2. Fuzz by Mary Roach (Norton: $17)
3. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)
4. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)
5. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $18)
6. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)
7. My Body by Emily Ratajkowski (Metropolitan: $17)
8. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
9. How to Focus by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)
10. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
