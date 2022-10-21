Bestsellers List Sunday, October 23

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $29) A boy growing up in a xenophobic future searches for his mother, a Chinese American poet who disappeared.

2. Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $28) The heroine of “My Name Is Lucy Barton” grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

4. Less Is Lost by Andrew Sean Greer (Little, Brown: $29) An author begins to struggle in his career and his relationships.

5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

6. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Prior to the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

7. Fairy Tale by Stephen King (Scribner: $33) A teenager inherits a dog and a portal to an alternate world in a novel from the master of horror.

8. Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1994, six years after retiring, a champion tennis player attempts a comeback.

9. The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $28) In 16th century Florence, the carefree daughter of a grand duke gets forced into a political marriage.

10. Mad Honey by Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine: $30) Two single parents, each hoping for a fresh start in a small town with their teenager, get embroiled in a murder mystery.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Confidence Man by Maggie Haberman (Penguin: $32) The journalist’s biography of former President Trump.

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

4. When Women Lead by Julia Boorstin (Avid Reader / Simon & Schuster: $30) The tech journalist examines the difference having women in corporate leadership roles makes.

5. Adrift by Scott Galloway (Portfolio: $35) The story of the U.S. from 1945 to the present day, told through data displayed graphically.

6. Down and Out in Paradise by Charles Leerhsen (Simon & Schuster: $29) An unauthorized biography of the celebrity chef.

7. How We Live Is How We Die by Pema Chödrön (Shambhala: $25) Life lessons from the Buddhist nun and author of “When Things Fall Apart.”

8. Dinner in One by Melissa Clark (Clarkson Potter: $30) A collection of recipes that can be prepared in one pan, pot or sheet, from the New York food writer.

9. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

10. Starry Messenger by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Henry Holt: $29) The astrophysicist examines challenges facing civilization from a scientific perspective.

Paperback fiction

1. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

5. Still Life by Sarah Winman (Putnam: $17)

6. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

7. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)

8. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

9. Devil House by John Darnielle (Picador: $19)

10. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

3. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

4. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)

5. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

6. Bourdain by Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $20)

7. Misfits by Michaela Coel (Holt Paperbacks: $13)

8. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

9. I Will Teach You to Be Rich by Ramit Sethi (Workman : $19)

10. A Carnival of Snackery by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)