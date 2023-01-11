Bestsellers List Sunday, January 15

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

2. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

3. Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor (Riverhead: $30) A journalist investigates when a servant working for a wealthy and powerful family is accused of causing a deadly accident.

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

5. The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $30) A salvage diver gets embroiled in the mystery of a crashed aircraft.

6. Galatea by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $12) A reimagining of the stories of Greek mythology’s Galatea and Pygmalion from the author of “The Song of Achilles.”

7. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

8. Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $26) A coda of sorts to “The Passenger.”

9. Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $28) A young Chinese orphan is brought to London in an alternate-history fantasy that casts language as the key to the British Empire.

10. The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes (Dutton: $27) After recovering from the trauma of her best friend suddenly dying, a woman learns of an eerily similar incident.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

2. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady follows up her memoir “Becoming” with a practical self-help book.

3. A Book of Days by Patti Smith (Random House: $29) A photo essay from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

4. The Myth of Normal by Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté (Avery: $30) The physician and his son offer a critical take on how modern medicine deals with trauma, illness and healing.

5. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

6. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper: $35) The Oscar-winning moviemaker discusses the films and filmmakers who most influenced his career.

7. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

8. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Doubleday: $26) A personal memoir from the journalist focusing on the loss of a close friend.

9. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $30) An exploration of sensory perception in humans and nature.

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $33) A companion book to the animated version of Mackesy’s story.

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

4. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $18)

5. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)

6. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

7. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

8. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

9. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

10. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

2. The Years by Annie Ernaux, translated by Alison L. Strayer (Seven Stories: $20)

3. Dopamine Nation by Anna Lembke (Dutton: $18)

4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

6. It Came From the Closet by Joe Vallese (Ed.) (Feminist Press: $26)

7. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)

8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)

9. City of Quartz by Mike Davis (Verso: $22)

10. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)