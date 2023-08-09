Bestsellers list Sunday, August 13

SOCAL BESTSELLERS

Hardcover fiction

1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a women tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.

2. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

4. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.

5. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

6. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang (Morrow: $30) After a young and successful author dies in a freak accident, a struggling writer steals her just-finished manuscript.

7. Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $29) In a sequel from the two-time Pulitzer winner, Ray Carney is pulled back into petty crime.

8. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist becomes a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

9. The Collector by Daniel Silva (Harper: $32) Art restorer-spy Gabriel Allon teams up with a master thief to find the world’s priciest painting.

10. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $28) A woman spends a summer house-hopping covertly on Long Island.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

5. Baking Yesteryear by B. Dylan Hollis (Alpha: $32) A decade-by-decade cookbook of the best recipes of the 20th century.

6. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.

7. On Our Best Behavior by Elise Loehnen (Dial: $28) The author links societal expectations for the behavior of women to Christianity’s Seven Deadly Sins.

8. Bogie & Bacall by William J. Mann (Harper: $40) A chronicle of the legendary and long-lived movie-star romance.

9. What an Owl Knows by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin: $30) A natural and social history of the enigmatic nocturnal raptors.

10. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)

4. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

5. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $17)

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

7. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

8. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

9. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

10. The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa (HarperVia: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. American Prometheus: by Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage: $25)

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

3. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)

4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

5. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)

6. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)

7. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

9. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man by Paul Newman (Vintage: $18)

10. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper: $19)