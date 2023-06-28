Bestsellers List Sunday, July 2

SoCal bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

3. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

5. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $28) An orphan raised by her wealthy grandparents during China’s Ming Dynasty trains to be a doctor, but is forced into an arranged marriage.

6. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $28) A woman spends a summer house-hopping covertly on Long Island.

7. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $27) A couple who have split up pretend to be together while on vacation with friends.

8. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang (Morrow: $30) After a young and successful author dies in a freak accident, a struggling writer steals her just-finished manuscript.

9. I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home by Lorrie Moore (Knopf: $27) The short-story writer’s first novel in 14 years explores grief over the course of a surreal road trip.

10. The Wind Knows My Name by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $28) The story of a child sent to England to escape 1938 Nazi-occupied Austria is intertwined with the 2019 story of a refugee from El Salvador separated from her parents.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

3. Pageboy by Elliot Page (Flatiron: $30) A personal memoir from the star of “Juno” and “The Umbrella Academy” explores his journey to self-realization.

4. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

5. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Doubleday: $26) A personal memoir from the journalist focusing on the loss of a close friend.

6. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

7. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.

8. Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond (Crown: $28) The author of “Evicted” looks at poverty from a fresh perspective.

9. Monsters by Claire Dederer (Knopf: $28) The author explores the dilemma of art created by those with major legal, ethical or moral issues.

10. 1964 by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $75) The music legend’s 1964 photographs documenting Beatlemania from an inside perspective.

Paperback fiction

1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

2. Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

4. Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong (Penguin : $17)

5. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

6. Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $17)

7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

8. Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy (Vintage: $17)

9. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

10. The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa (HarperVia: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

2. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)

3. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)

4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

6. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)

7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

8. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

9. The Whole Language by Gregory Boyle (Avid Reader: $18)

10. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)