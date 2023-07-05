Bestsellers List Sunday, July 9
SoCal bestsellers
Hardcover fiction
1. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
3. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $27) A couple who have split up pretend to be together while on vacation with friends.
4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
5. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $28) An orphan raised by her wealthy grandparents during China’s Ming Dynasty trains to be a doctor, but is forced into an arranged marriage.
6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
7. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang (Morrow: $30) After a young and successful author dies in a freak accident, a struggling writer steals her just-finished manuscript.
8. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $28) A woman spends a summer house-hopping covertly on Long Island.
9. I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home by Lorrie Moore (Knopf: $27) The short-story writer’s first novel in 14 years explores grief over the course of a surreal road trip.
10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
3. Pageboy by Elliot Page (Flatiron: $30) A personal memoir from the star of “Juno” and “The Umbrella Academy” explores his journey to self-realization.
4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.
5. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.
6. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
7. Our Migrant Souls by Héctor Tobar (MCD: $27) The Pulitzer Prize-winning author explores what it means to be Latino in the 21st century.
8. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
9. What an Owl Knows by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin: $30) A natural and social history of the enigmatic nocturnal raptors.
10. Burn It Down by Maureen Ryan (Mariner: $33) The entertainment journalist makes the case for fundamental change in Hollywood’s corrosive culture.
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $18)
4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)
5. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
6. Lapvona by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $18)
7. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
8. The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston (Berkley: $17)
9. Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $17)
10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
2. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
3. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)
4. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)
5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
6. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
7. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
8. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)
9. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
10. Zev’s Los Angeles by Zev Yaroslavsky (Cherry Orchard: $25)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.