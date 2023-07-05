Bestsellers List Sunday, July 9

SoCal bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

3. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $27) A couple who have split up pretend to be together while on vacation with friends.

Advertisement

4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

5. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $28) An orphan raised by her wealthy grandparents during China’s Ming Dynasty trains to be a doctor, but is forced into an arranged marriage.

6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

7. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang (Morrow: $30) After a young and successful author dies in a freak accident, a struggling writer steals her just-finished manuscript.

8. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $28) A woman spends a summer house-hopping covertly on Long Island.

9. I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home by Lorrie Moore (Knopf: $27) The short-story writer’s first novel in 14 years explores grief over the course of a surreal road trip.

Advertisement

10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

3. Pageboy by Elliot Page (Flatiron: $30) A personal memoir from the star of “Juno” and “The Umbrella Academy” explores his journey to self-realization.

4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.

5. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.

6. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

7. Our Migrant Souls by Héctor Tobar (MCD: $27) The Pulitzer Prize-winning author explores what it means to be Latino in the 21st century.

8. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

9. What an Owl Knows by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin: $30) A natural and social history of the enigmatic nocturnal raptors.

10. Burn It Down by Maureen Ryan (Mariner: $33) The entertainment journalist makes the case for fundamental change in Hollywood’s corrosive culture.

Paperback fiction

1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $18)

4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)

5. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

6. Lapvona by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $18)

7. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

8. The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston (Berkley: $17)

9. Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $17)

10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

2. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)

3. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)

4. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

6. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

7. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

8. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

9. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

10. Zev’s Los Angeles by Zev Yaroslavsky (Cherry Orchard: $25)

