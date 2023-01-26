How to watch Tracy Kidder discuss “Rough Sleepers” at the L.A. Times Book Club

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Tracy Kidder will join the L.A. Times Book Club on Jan. 26 to discuss his new book, “Rough Sleepers.”

Kidder's timely new book is a deeply researched exploration of the nation's homeless crisis and the systematic failures behind it.

Kidder’s timely new book is a deeply researched exploration of the nation’s homeless crisis and the systematic failures behind it.

To write “Rough Sleepers,” Kidder spent more than five years riding with Dr. Jim O’Connell and the street team that navigates Boston in a van at night, providing medical care, wellness checks, socks and soup to the city’s unhoused population.

Kidder is perhaps best known for “Mountains Beyond Mountains,” his 2003 book about Paul Farmer, the renowned infectious disease specialist who spent his life bringing modern medicine to the world’s poorest countries starting with Haiti.

At times, Kidder tells columnist Erika D. Smith, he felt as if he were back in Haiti while riding with O’Connell. The discarded and forgotten rough sleepers Dr. Jim tended in Boston — not unlike the discarded and forgotten rough sleepers of Los Angeles — were plagued by ailments that shouldn’t exist in a country with as much money and modern medicine as the United States.

On Thursday night Kidder will be in conversation with Lopez, a Times columnist and author who has written often about homelessness in Los Angeles, and is the author of the bestseller “The Soloist,” about a homeless musical prodigy Lopez found on Skid Row. His new book is “Independence Day.”

“Rough Sleepers” is the book club’s January selection.

