Bestsellers list Sunday, February 5

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

2. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

Advertisement

4. How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix (Berkley: $28) A successful woman returns to Charleston to get her late parents’ home ready for sale.

5. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

6. The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis (Knopf: $30) A group of teenage friends in 1981 Los Angeles believe a serial killer is zeroing in on them.

7. The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes (Dutton: $27) After recovering from the trauma of her best friend suddenly dying, a woman learns of an eerily similar incident.

8. Hell Bent by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron: $30) A supernatural sequel to “Ninth House.”

9. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.

10. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Spare by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (Random House: $36) A groundbreaking and controversial memoir from the British royal.

2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) Guidance from the music producer on how to be a creative person.

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

4. The Half Known Life by Pico Iyer (Riverhead: $26) The author’s global quest for heaven on Earth.

5. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper: $35) The Oscar-winning moviemaker discusses the films and filmmakers who most influenced his career.

6. Surrender by Bono (Knopf: $34) The frontman for U2 tells his story through 40 songs.

7. Saving Aziz by Chad Robichaux (Thomas Nelson: $29) A U.S. Marine’s quest to help his former translator leave Afghanistan becomes a broad effort to aid thousands.

8. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

9. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $30) An exploration of sensory perception in humans and nature.

10. Still Pictures by Janet Malcolm (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $26) The late author tells her life story using a series of photographs to spur her memories.

Paperback fiction

1. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $18)

4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

5. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

6. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

7. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)

8. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

9. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

10. The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

4. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

5. How to Love by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)

6. Stolen Focus by Johann Hari (Crown: $18)

7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

8. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $18)

9. Dopamine Nation by Anna Lembke (Dutton: $18)

10. The January 6th Report by The House January 6th Committee (Celadon: $18)