Bestsellers List Sunday, April 2

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

2. I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (Viking: $28) A professor of film, who’s also a podcaster, returns to her boarding school and gets drawn into an investigation of a murder that occurred there when she was a student.

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

4. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Dial: $28) A college student from a home broken by tragedy falls in love with a woman who has strong bonds with her sisters.

5. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

6. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (Pamela Dorman: $28) Old-money wealth gets a once-over in a novel following three women in a Brooklyn family.

7. Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton (FSG: $28) A New Zealand environmental collective forms an uneasy alliance with an American billionaire doomsteader.

8. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.

9. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.

10. Foster by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) In Ireland, a father leaves his daughter on a farm to be raised by family members.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond (Crown: $28) The author of “Evicted” looks at poverty from a fresh perspective.

3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

4. Am I Pretty When I Fly? by Joan Baez (David R. Godine: $45) The retired folk singer-songwriter shares an album of sketches and musings.

5. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

7. Saving Time by Jenny Odell (Random House: $29) The author of “How to Do Nothing” suggests new ways to experience time.

8. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

9. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism by Bernie Sanders, John Nichols (Crown: $28) The Vermont senator and former presidential candidate takes on modern capitalism.

10. Unscripted by James B. Stewart, Rachel Abrams (Penguin: $32) The inside story of the battle for control of the multibillion-dollar entertainment empire overseen by the Redstone family.

Paperback fiction

1. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $18)

4. One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle (Atria : $18)

5. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

6. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

7. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s: $19)

8. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $19)

9. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Penguin: $19)

10. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Yearbook by Seth Rogen (Crown: $18)

2. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)

3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

5. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $17)

6. The Myth of Sisyphus by Albert Camus (Vintage: $15)

7. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

9. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

10. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

