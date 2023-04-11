Advertisement
The Ultimate L.A. Bookshelf: 110 essential Los Angeles books

A row of books on a shelf. Each spine has a decoration that hints at the genre of the book.
(Patrick Hruby / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Art direction by 
Judith Pryor
Illustrations by 
Patrick Hruby
1

Whether you were born in Los Angeles or arrived yesterday, there is one thing you know: The city is both instantly recognizable and permanently elusive. Fortunately, its literature is vast and highly entertaining: a library of great migrations, Hollywood dirt, essays on place, histories of power and some of the earliest, best works of noir, sci-fi and fantasy. Much of what you need to know — and feel — to love the real L.A. is in those books.

In time for the 2023 Times Festival of Books, we have assembled the ultimate bookshelf in that library, a browsable, well-organized array of 110 works that define Los Angeles.

How did we approach this daunting task? By asking writers with deep ties to L.A. to name and explain their favorites. Ninety-five of them responded with more than 500 titles, which we culled and annotated with capsule and quotes.

Quotation marks make up bookends holding a row of books together on two shelves.

Our ultimate bookshelf is sorted into eight categories: fiction; mystery and crime; nonfiction; speculative; poetry; essays; short stories; memoirs or biographies. (Yes, these are somewhat arbitrary, in the way of all lists.) The category lists are below, but we’re not done yet. Watch this space in the days ahead for essays by and about list-topping writers, selected quotes from our survey respondents and a ranked list of their most frequently recommended books. (Place your bets now.)

One last note: In each genre, we aimed to include one book published before 1930, one book per decade until 2000 and then five works from the current century. It didn’t always work out that way: Making a list like this means embracing the unpredictable. Besides, one thing you can be sure of — and see David Kipen’s essay for more about this — is that in truth there is no end-all be-all bookshelf. L.A.’s canon, more than most, is constantly expanding, evolving, shedding its old skins, just like the city itself.

Boris Kachka

Nonfiction

The Griffith Observatory sits atop a pile of books with decorated spines.

14 essential works that include histories by Kevin Starr, Carey McWilliams and Mike Davis

Fiction

A dingbat style apartment sits atop a pile of books flanked by palm trees. On the spines of the books are waves, a bougainvillea vine, and a film celluloid pattern.

16 essential works, from “The Day of the Locust” to “If He Hollers Let Him Go”

Speculative Fiction

A melting globe, an open pillbox with red pills inside, and an atomic rocket sit atop a pile of books with decorated spines.

13 essential works, from Octavia Butler to Philip K. Dick

Poetry

Flowers sit atop a pile of books with decorated spines.

14 essential L.A. poems or poetry collections, including Wanda Coleman and Sesshu Foster

Mystery & Crime

A pipe and revolver sit with a glass of whiskey atop a pile of books. The smoke from both combine into one plume.

13 L.A. crime books — from Chandler and Mosley to Steph Cha and Ivy Pochoda

Short Stories

A small hourglass sits atop a pile of very skinny books.

13 L.A. works from a Japanese-language gem to generations of Chicano pioneers

Essays

A typewriter surrounded by stacks of books with colorful tabs marking pages.

13 essential L.A. reads from Didion and Babitz to Jan Morris and Jonathan Gold

Life Stories

A scroll rests on a pile of books with an inkwell and a fountain pen.

14 essential L.A. life stories, from Hollywood tell-alls to immigrant sagas

Patrick Hruby

Patrick Hruby is an art director at the Los Angeles Times. He is a native Angeleno who graduated from ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena where he earned a bachelor’s degree in illustration and design. His passions include the LGBTQ+ community and advocating for mental health. His work has been recognized by American Illustration, Communication Arts and Wallpaper Magazine.

Judith Pryor

Judith Pryor is an art director and designer at the Los Angeles Times.

