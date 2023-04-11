The Ultimate L.A. Bookshelf: Nonfiction

For our Ultimate L.A. Bookshelf, we asked writers with deep ties to the city to name their favorite Los Angeles books across eight categories or genres. Based on 95 responses, here are the 14 most essential books of general nonfiction, including histories by Kevin Starr, Carey McWilliams, Reyner Banham and, ruling them all, Mike Davis’ “City of Quartz.”



How to Write Photoplays by Anita Loos and John Emerson, 1920

Born on the slopes of Mt. Shasta, Loos grew up to write sassy, exuberant feminist novels such as “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” the libretto for “Gigi” and a sensational memoir, “No Mother to Guide Her.” She’d written hundreds of scripts by the time she published this still-useful how-to book, allegedly with her no-account husband. In it she writes, “Motion picture writing is as practical as plumbing, only the plums are bigger.” Does that sound like a book that deserves to be out of print? — DK

Los Angeles by Morrow Mayo, 1933

Although also woefully out of print, Mayo’s 1933 exegesis is, along with James M. Cain’s essay “Paradise” and Louis Adamic’s “Laughing in the Jungle,” among the great early studies of the city. “From an airplane,” Mayo writes, “Los Angeles today resembles half a hundred Middle-Western-Egyptian-English-Spanish communities, repainted and sprinkled about. Its population is about 1,400,000. It is, and has been for ten years, the largest city in America in area, and people often wonder why. The answer is Water.” As Michael Hiltzik observes, “Mayo’s acerbic book about the city presaged and inspired ‘City of Quartz.’” — DLU

Southern California: An Island on the Land by Carey McWilliams, 1946

McWilliams’ masterpiece blends history, social commentary and political observation to evoke Southern California in three dimensions, with all its complexity and contradictions. More than three-quarters of a century later, it remains not only relevant but also prescient — about water, land, race, development and the tension between mythology and the realities on the ground. “Still the irreplaceable history,” notes Kenneth Turan. Inspired by Adamic and Mayo and a precursor to the work of every Los Angeles writer who came after, this is an essential text. — DLU

The Doors of Perception by Aldous Huxley, 1954

Huxley may have taken the title of his inquiry into the spiritual and psychological effects of mescaline from William Blake (“If the doors of perception were cleansed everything would appear to man as it is, infinite”), but the book itself is short and pointed, an account of the author’s first experience with the drug. Huxley, as always, is a skilled essayist, and he makes some stunning leaps, including his recognition that the utility of psychedelics resides less in derangement than in the way they may return us to the world of being, provoking us to feel and see. — DLU

A Guide to Architecture in Southern California by David Gebhard and Robert Winter, 1965 edition

Back when L.A. history was a joke and not a major, Winter and Gebhard wore out several sets of whitewalls researching their immortal guide. Through six editions now, their clear, planed prose has proved an essential reference for Angelenos in search of all the treasures that bejewel L.A.’s rumpled topography. Architecture critic Greg Goldin especially loves 1965’s original “pocket-sized paperback, filled with hand-drawn maps.” At Occidental College, Winter wound up mentoring a generation of indispensable Los Angelists. — DK

Los Angeles: The Architecture of Four Ecologies by Reyner Banham, 1971

Banham’s revolutionary study has aged both well and badly; his sense of the liberatory aspect of the freeways, for instance, now seems both sentimental and benighted. Still, his vision is unparalleled, and he remains among the first observers of Los Angeles to take it on its own specific terms. “A city 70 miles square but rarely 70 years deep,” he writes, but this is less dismissive than a statement of its possibility. And his description of L.A.’s flats as “the plains of id” is one of the best formulations ever written about this city and how it works. — DLU

