The Ultimate L.A. Bookshelf

A bookshelf full of books and objects. A black cat rests lethargically on the top shelf.
(Patrick Hruby / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Art direction by 
Judith Pryor
Illustrations by 
Patrick Hruby
In time for the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, we asked writers with deep ties to the city: What books define L.A.? What poems, essays, mysteries, memoirs, histories, short stories, sci-fi novels and literary works would you press on a new arrival to help them understand the city, learn something new and have a great time?

Ninety-five writers responded to our survey, and we culled their recommendations into 110 titles across eight categories, spanning from the 1880s to last year. Our list incorporates their often fierce and profound arguments; another piece features our favorite comments. And we asked contributors (some of them also on the list) to write essays about the most influential selections. One even argues that there is no Ultimate L.A. Bookshelf. And it’s true: L.A.’s canon is constantly shedding its old skins, just like the city itself.

The lists

The Best of the Best, Ranked

A trophy with a base in the shape of an open book sits on a shelf sandwiched between upright books with decorative spines.
For Subscribers

The 26 absolute best L.A. books of all time

The 110 Books by Genre

A row of books on a shelf. Each spine has a decoration that hints at the genre of the book.

Essential work that puts Los Angeles in the spotlight

L.A.’s writers on the best of the best

Steph Cha on Raymond Chandler

A large eye peeks out an open door just as a figure dashes into the shadows. A single streetlamp shines in the background.

‘The Big Sleep’ made Steph Cha want to write fiction — and rewrite Chandler

Steph Cha, author of ‘Your House Will Pay,’ explains how Raymond Chandler’s ‘The Big Sleep,’ her neighbor on the Ultimate L.A. Bookshelf, changed her life.

David Ulin on Joan Didion

A car passes the Beverly Hills sigh and the LA landscape fragments into pieces.

Why Joan Didion’s fiction matters more than you (or I) ever knew

Joan Didion’s ‘Play It as It Lays’ is one of the most popular L.A. novels among writers surveyed by The Times. David L. Ulin explains why her fiction matters.

Edan Lepucki on Octavia E. Butler

illustration for speculative novels

What Octavia E. Butler understood above all: vulnerability

Edan Lepucki, author of the dystopian novel ‘California,’ explains the power of ‘Parable of the Sower.’

Sesshu Foster on Coleman and Bukowski

A typewriter surrounded by books, a crumpled paper, a potted cactus and two empty beer bottles.

Charles Bukowski and Wanda Coleman gave me a reason to keep writing

Sesshu Foster emerged from a difficult L.A. childhood to become a leading poet. He couldn’t have done it without Wanda Coleman — or Charles Bukowski.

David Kipen on Forgotten Books

Lines of text rise and evaporate from an open book on a desk with reading glasses.

There is no ‘Ultimate L.A. Bookshelf’: a critic’s requiem for all the forgotten books

Author and Ultimate Bookshelf contributing editor David Kipen digs for treasure in a bibliography of L.A. fiction — and celebrates the “ghost novels.”

Gustavo Arellano on Luis J. Rodriguez

A winged heart tangled in razor wire and pierced by a fountain pen in a depiction of the Sacred Heart.

‘Always Running’ is more than cholo lit — it’s a manual for L.A.’s salvation

What makes Luis J. Rodriguez’s ‘Always Running’ such and enduring, beloved memoir? It’s a personal story that aims to save us all.

Our Favorite Responses on L.A. Books

Quotation marks make up bookends holding a row of books together on two shelves.

Writers make their case for their absolute favorite books on the city

We asked hundreds of L.A. writers about the most essential books about L.A. Here’s what some of them had to say.

Credits

Project editor: Boris Kachka
Contributing editors: Carolyn Kellogg, David Kipen
Contributing writers: David L. Ulin, Gustavo Arellano, Carolina A. Miranda, Iliana Limón Romero
Senior deputy design directors: Jim Cooke, Faith Stafford
Art direction and print design: Judy Pryor
Art direction and illustration: Patrick Hruby
Project manager: Lora Victorio
Copy editors: Alison Dingeldein, Joan Fantazia, Gillian Glover, Lisa Horowitz, R. Marina Levario, Doug Norwood, Jason Sanchez
Photo editors: Jerome Adamstein, Taylor Arthur
Audience Engagement: Vanessa Franko, David Viramontes
Digital production: Jevon Phillips, Christian Orozco, Kelly Corrigan
Deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts: Maane Khatchatourian

The 95 writers who responded to our “Ultimate Bookshelf” survey: Elisa Albert, Lili Anolik, William Archila, Gustavo Arellano, Rosecrans Baldwin, Aimee Bender, Xochitl-Julisa Bermejo, Tom Bissell, Francesca Lia Block, Kashana Cauley, Jessica Ceballos y Campbell, Steph Cha, Melissa Chadburn, Jade Chang, Maya Chen, Kim Cooper, Natashia Deón, Stephanie Danler, Nathan Deuel, Bill Deverell, Boris Dralyuk, María Amparo Escandón, Alex Espinoza, Charles Finch, Sesshu Foster, Ann Friedman, Roxane Gay, Lynell George, Dana Gioia, Tod Goldberg, Greg Goldin, Rachel Howzell Hall, Jordan Harper, Daniel Hernandez, Michael Hiltzik, Maria Hummel, Pico Iyer, Michael Jaime-Becerra, Dana Johnson, Carolyn Kellogg, David Kipen, Norman M. Klein, Rachel Kushner, Laila Lalami, Susan LaTempa, Ken Layne, Edan Lepucki, Jonathan Lethem, Jill Leovy, Attica Locke, Roberto Lovato, Suzanne Lummis, Meredith Maran, Dan Marshall, Lou Mathews, Charles McNulty, Carolina A. Miranda, Patt Morrison, Carol Muske-Dukes, Lisa Napoli, Anthony Ocampo, Daniel A. Olivas, Katie Orphan, Zibby Owens, Steve Padilla, T. Jefferson Parker, Miriam Pawel, Otto Penzler, Gary Phillips, Ivy Pochoda, Pamela Redmond, Kim Stanley Robinson, Howard A. Rodman, Lisa See, Dan Smetanka, Jane Smiley, Mark Haskell Smith, Christopher Soto, Matthew Specktor, Susan Straight, Courtney Faye Taylor, Michelle Tea, Héctor Tobar, Justin Torres, Kenneth Turan, David L. Ulin, Paul Vangelisti, Vickie Vértiz, Laura Warrell, Steve Wasserman, Marc Weingarten, Marianne Wiggins, Ryan Lee Wong, Paula L. Woods, Tom Zoellner
Patrick Hruby

Patrick Hruby is an art director at the Los Angeles Times. He is a native Angeleno who graduated from ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena where he earned a bachelor’s degree in illustration and design. His passions include the LGBTQ+ community and advocating for mental health. His work has been recognized by American Illustration, Communication Arts and Wallpaper Magazine.

Judith Pryor

Judith Pryor is an art director and designer at the Los Angeles Times.

