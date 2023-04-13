Love a good book?
In time for the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, we asked writers with deep ties to the city: What books define L.A.? What poems, essays, mysteries, memoirs, histories, short stories, sci-fi novels and literary works would you press on a new arrival to help them understand the city, learn something new and have a great time?
Ninety-five writers responded to our survey, and we culled their recommendations into 110 titles across eight categories, spanning from the 1880s to last year. Our list incorporates their often fierce and profound arguments; another piece features our favorite comments. And we asked contributors (some of them also on the list) to write essays about the most influential selections. One even argues that there is no Ultimate L.A. Bookshelf. And it’s true: L.A.’s canon is constantly shedding its old skins, just like the city itself.
Steph Cha, author of ‘Your House Will Pay,’ explains how Raymond Chandler’s ‘The Big Sleep,’ her neighbor on the Ultimate L.A. Bookshelf, changed her life.
Joan Didion’s ‘Play It as It Lays’ is one of the most popular L.A. novels among writers surveyed by The Times. David L. Ulin explains why her fiction matters.
Edan Lepucki, author of the dystopian novel ‘California,’ explains the power of ‘Parable of the Sower.’
Sesshu Foster emerged from a difficult L.A. childhood to become a leading poet. He couldn’t have done it without Wanda Coleman — or Charles Bukowski.
Author and Ultimate Bookshelf contributing editor David Kipen digs for treasure in a bibliography of L.A. fiction — and celebrates the “ghost novels.”
What makes Luis J. Rodriguez’s ‘Always Running’ such and enduring, beloved memoir? It’s a personal story that aims to save us all.
We asked hundreds of L.A. writers about the most essential books about L.A. Here’s what some of them had to say.
