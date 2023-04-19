Bestsellers List Sunday, April 23
SoCal bestsellers
Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
3. Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House: $28) A cynical TV comedy writer who has given up on love falls for a pop star in a novel from the author of “Prep” and “Eligible.”
4. I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (Viking: $28) A professor of film, who’s also a podcaster, returns to her boarding school and gets drawn into an investigation of a murder that occurred there when she was a student.
5. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Dial: $28) A college student from a home broken by tragedy falls in love with a woman who has strong bonds with her sisters.
6. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (Pamela Dorman: $28) Old-money wealth gets a once-over in a novel following three women in a Brooklyn family.
7. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
8. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.
9. The White Lady by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper: $30) In post-World War II England, a former spy hoping to escape her past life gets drawn into intrigue.
10. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond (Crown: $28) The author of “Evicted” looks at poverty from a fresh perspective.
2. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
3. Sweet Enough by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter: $35) A cookbook featuring simple desserts from the pastry chef.
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
5. I Swear by Katie Porter (Crown: $28) A political memoir from the Democratic member of Congress.
6. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
7. On the Origin of Time by Thomas Hertog (Bantam: $29) An exploration of theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking’s final theory from his longtime collaborator.
8. Saving Time by Jenny Odell (Random House: $29) The author of “How to Do Nothing” suggests new ways to experience time.
9. You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith (Atria/One: $28) A lyrical memoir from the poet.
10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
Paperback fiction
1. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $18)
4. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $18)
5. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage: $17)
6. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
7. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
8. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
9. One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle (Atria: $18)
10. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $19)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
5. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
6. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (Picador: $25)
7. OMFG, Bees! by Matt Kracht (Chronicle: $16)
8. The Myth of Sisyphus by Albert Camus (Vintage: $15)
9. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
10. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)
