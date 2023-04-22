Meghan Trainor, Michael Connelly: Best Photos from Festival of Books

The 28th Los Angeles Times Festival of Books returned to the University of Southern California on Saturday and Sunday — and in a big way. Many of the 550 guests stopped by our portrait studio: Meghan Trainor, Michael Connelly, Jennifer Garner and more poets, artists, chefs, journalists, celebrities and musicians.

Here are some of the best photos from the day of people who did their best to entertain our photographer Myung J. Chun.

Geoff Dyer, author of “The Last Days of Roger Federer,” at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books portrait studio at the Amy King Dundon-Berchtold University Club of USC on Saturday. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Meghan Trainor, author of “Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie,” at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books portrait studio at the Amy King Dundon-Berchtold University Club of USC on Saturday. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

James Ellroy, author of “The Enchanters: A Novel,” at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books portrait studio at the Amy King Dundon-Berchtold University Club of USC on Saturday. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Michael Connelly, author of “Desert Star,” at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books portrait studio at the Amy King Dundon-Berchtold University Club of USC on Saturday. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)