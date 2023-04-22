Meghan Trainor, Michael Connelly: Best Photos from Festival of Books

The 28th Los Angeles Times Festival of Books returned to the University of Southern California on Saturday and Sunday — and in a big way. Many of the 550 guests stopped by our portrait studio: Meghan Trainor, Michael Connelly, Jennifer Garner and more poets, artists, chefs, journalists, celebrities and musicians.
Here are some of the best photos from the day of people who did their best to entertain our photographer Myung J. Chun.
Myung J. Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.