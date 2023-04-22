Advertisement
Meghan Trainor, Michael Connelly: Best Photos from Festival of Books

Meghan Trainor, author of "Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie"
Meghan Trainor, author of “Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie,” at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books portrait studio at the Amy King Dundon-Berchtold University Club of USC on Saturday.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Myung J. ChunStaff Photographer 
The 28th Los Angeles Times Festival of Books returned to the University of Southern California on Saturday and Sunday — and in a big way. Many of the 550 guests stopped by our portrait studio: Meghan Trainor, Michael Connelly, Jennifer Garner and more poets, artists, chefs, journalists, celebrities and musicians.

Here are some of the best photos from the day of people who did their best to entertain our photographer Myung J. Chun.

Geoff Dyer, author of "The Last Days of Roger Federer," at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books Portrait Studio.
Geoff Dyer, author of “The Last Days of Roger Federer,” at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books portrait studio at the Amy King Dundon-Berchtold University Club of USC on Saturday.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Meghan Trainor, author of "Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie"
Meghan Trainor, author of “Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie,” at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books portrait studio at the Amy King Dundon-Berchtold University Club of USC on Saturday.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
James Ellroy, author of "The Enchanters: A Novel," at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books Portrait Studio.
James Ellroy, author of “The Enchanters: A Novel,” at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books portrait studio at the Amy King Dundon-Berchtold University Club of USC on Saturday.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Michael Connelly, author of "Desert Star," at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books Portrait Studio.
Michael Connelly, author of “Desert Star,” at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books portrait studio at the Amy King Dundon-Berchtold University Club of USC on Saturday.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Katie DiCamillo, author of "A Very Mercy Christmas," at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books Portrait Studio.
Katie DiCamillo, author of “A Very Mercy Christmas,” at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books portrait studio at the Amy King Dundon-Berchtold University Club of USC on Saturday.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Myung J. Chun

Myung J. Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.

