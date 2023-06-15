Video: Watch Elliot Page discuss ‘Pageboy’ at the L.A. Times Book Club

Actor Elliot Page joined the Los Angeles Times Book Club to discuss his new memoir, ‘Pageboy,’ in Hollywood.

Actor Elliot Page joined the L.A. Times Book Club in Hollywood June 8 to discuss his memoir, “Pageboy,” and his journey to become the world’s most famous transgender man.

“The Umbrella Academy” star talked about growing up in Halifax, Canada, feeling uncomfortable in his own skin even as a child of 6, and the unrelenting pressure of trying to conform to others’ expectations.

Page said his once-strained relationship with his mother is much improved and that she has become a staunch ally — one of many comments that drew enthusiastic applause from the crowd of more than 900 readers at the Montalban Theatre.

Page joined The Times’ community book club two days after the publication of “Pageboy.”

In May, the Academy Award nominated actor completed filming the fourth and final season of “The Umbrella Academy,” a Netflix series.

“I just feel so much better on set,” Page said during an interview with Times columnist Amy Kaufman. “More centered. More patient. There’s an ability to enjoy the work that I haven’t felt for a very, very long time.”

Page was in conversation at book club night with Mae Martin, a comedian, actor, writer and producer. Martin stepped in at the event after actor Kate Mara had to cancel due to illness.