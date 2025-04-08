Geri Halliwell-Horner — a.k.a. Ginger Spice — brings girl power to a new generation with YA series

On the Shelf Rosie Frost: Ice on Fire By Geri Halliwell-Horner

Writing a song is “a shot of espresso, whereas writing a novel is a feast,” says Geri Halliwell-Horner.

Best known as Ginger Spice, one-fifth of the ’90s pop phenomenon the Spice Girls, Halliwell-Horner now writes for the age group that once memorized her lyrics. She enthusiastically spoke with The Times about her new young-adult novel, “Rosie Frost: Ice on Fire,” the second in a trilogy that began with the 2023 bestseller “Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen.”

However, Halliwell-Horner is not new to writing; she published a memoir, “If Only,” in 1999, shortly after her departure from the Spice Girls, as well as a series of children’s books, “Ugenia Lavender,” in 2008. The best piece of writing advice she received as she embarked on this phase of her career? “Start again. Don’t age ‘Ugenia Lavender’ up.’ So I did. [‘Rosie Frost’ is a] much deeper, fleshed-out story.”

“I love the gooey bits,” Halliwell-Horner continues as she picks her favorite scene from the book, a kiss between Rosie and her love interest. “I so enjoyed writing that,” she says giddily, as if we’re two teenagers around Rosie’s age gossiping at a sleepover.

Halliwell-Horner imbues Rosie with some of those attributes that made young girls and women (and, let’s face it, a lot of men) fall in love with her and her fellow Spice Girls — “Baby Spice” Emma Bunton, “Scary Spice” Melanie Brown, “Sporty Spice” Melanie Chisholm and “Posh Spice” Victoria Beckham — almost three decades ago.

Though it’s been eight years since Halliwell-Horner released a pop single, she has penned original music for both “Rosie Frost” books so far, including the latest song, “Older Now,” which is accessible via QR code in “Ice on Fire.”

She doesn’t shy away from the thornier feelings of adolescence, such as grief, isolation and revenge, the latter of which is the driving force of this installment as Rosie seeks to avenge her mother’s murder.

“It’s much darker and it’s real,” says Halliwell-Horner.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

What draws you to writing, and writing for children in particular?

I’ve always loved writing. I’ve always been a massive reader. I studied theater — Stanislavski — and English literature before I embarked on my music career, which was still being creative with words. When you write a song, you’re finding the words that maybe someone [else] can’t find in themselves. It’s storytelling, but in a shot of espresso, whereas writing a novel is a feast.

My ambition is always to connect with everyone. These novels are YA, but my hope is that [readers] of whatever age connect [with the story]. Older adults like YA as well because it has depth for the curious mind to unpack a little bit, or if you’re a nerdy, curious person like me, it ticks that box too.

You have to do lots of research and I really like doing that. Before I even hit the page, I found myself researching fusion energy because the backdrop of [the “Rosie Frost” novels] is a little bit of science, but I want to get it right and turn the volume up on it. I found myself learning about physics and black holes, just to give it authenticity.

“My ambition is to give others a feeling of empowerment, hope and inspiration through storytelling, whether that’s through song or through [books],” Geri Halliwell-Horner says. (The Tyler Twins / For The Times)

What was that research process like, specifically researching the British royal family and deciding what parts to include in Rosie’s lore?

I had read historical novels before, like “The Other Boleyn Girl” by Philippa Gregory, which is a really great entry point into history but in a light way. I’ve always loved “The Tudors,” which is full of drama. [The Tudor dynasty] was a really pivotal moment in history. I also thought we need a female character who reflects who we are today. A protagonist who is unairbrushed and vulnerable. Rosie Frost finds herself there 500 years later after she’s been orphaned. She’s had to find the courage she never knew she had. I identify with that: have courage to take the chance on [what] you fear most. Rosie had to do that. I did that in [writing this series]. Now, in Book 2, she’s hitting 14 — the age of power. She’s really having to find her own identity. Through her own experience and confidence, you start to find your own inner power and trust that.

Are there any plans for a third book?

That’s what I’m working on now. I don’t want to give the game away. I always knew it was going to be a trilogy. I always knew what the ending would be. I’m still deciding who’s going to die. And someone will.

There’s a throughline between the girl power you espoused as part of the Spice Girls and now in writing this story about a powerful young girl for a whole new generation. Was that something you were conscious of when writing Rosie Frost?

I think you’re absolutely correct. Whatever I do, there’s always that genesis. My ambition is to give others a feeling of empowerment, hope and inspiration through storytelling, whether that’s through song or through [books].

She’s going through very human struggles, whether that’s bullying — you can be bullied at any age — or grieving. But wrap it in chocolate and curiosity, history and danger. “Ice on Fire” is dark and delicious at the same time.

You recently teased a Spice Girls reunion. Is there anything else you can tell us?

I am so grateful for each and every person who has supported what the Spice Girls achieved. But when there is something to be announced it will come from [us as] a whole.