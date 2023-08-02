Bestsellers list Sunday, August 6
SOCAL BESTELLERS
Hardcover fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
2. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.
3. Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $29) In a sequel from the two-time Pulitzer winner, Ray Carney is pulled back into petty crime.
4. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.
6. Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $28) Two film-loving friends in Mexico City team up with an aging director and unearth ghosts.
7. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist becomes a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
8. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $28) An orphan raised by her wealthy grandparents during China’s Ming dynasty trains to be a doctor but is forced into an arranged marriage.
9. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $27) A couple who have split up pretend to be together while on vacation with friends.
10. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang (Morrow: $30) After a young and successful author dies in a freak accident, a struggling writer steals her just-finished manuscript.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
3. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.
4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.
5. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
6. Baking Yesteryear by B. Dylan Hollis (DK: $32) A decade-by-decade cookbook of the best recipes of the 20th century.
7. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
8. Pageboy by Elliot Page (Flatiron: $30) A personal memoir from the star of “Juno” and “The Umbrella Academy” explores his journey to self-realization.
9. Glow by Stacie Stephenson (Harper Celebrate: $23) A functional medicine specialist details a morning mindfulness routine.
10. What an Owl Knows by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin: $30) A natural and social history of the enigmatic nocturnal raptors.
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
4. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
5. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
6. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)
7. The Idiot by Elif Batuman (Penguin: $18)
8. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)
9. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
10. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. American Prometheus by Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage: $25)
2. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)
3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
5. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
6. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)
7. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
8. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
9. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper: $19)
10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
