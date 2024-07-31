The week’s bestselling books, Aug. 4

Hardcover fiction

1. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

2. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

3. Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House: $30) A social satire on the wild legacy of trauma and inheritance.

4. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

5. The Book of Elsewhere by China Mieville and Keanu Reeves (Del Rey: $30) An immortal warrior journeys through an alternative world to understand his immortality.

6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32.50) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

7. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

8. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two opposites with the wrong thing in common connect.

9. The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman (Viking: $35) A new take on the Arthurian legend from the Magicians trilogy author.

10. Sandwich by Catherine Newman (Harper: $27) A hilarious story of a family summer vacation full of secrets, lunch and learning to let go.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. Autocracy, Inc. by Anne Applebaum (Doubleday: $27) A succinct vision of what an autocratic state looks like, not run by one bad man but nefarious, powerful networks.

3. Play a Bigger Game by Markus Kaulius (Amplify Publishing: $28) An inspiring and pragmatic roadmap to success.

4. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press: $30) The actor-director’s memoir of growing up in Hollywood and Manhattan.

5. The Art of Encouragement by Jordan Montgomery (Wiley: $28) A call of action to lead others effectively while also compassionately.

6. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

7. The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montel (Atria/One Signal Publishers: $29) Part cultural criticism, part personal narrative, the book explores how people today think and make decisions.

8. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.

9. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health.

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A story about the developing friendship between the four protagonists.

Paperback fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

4. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria: $17)

6. Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)

7. The Exchange by John Grisham (Vintage: $18)

8. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

9. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (Penguin: $18)

10. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead Books: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance (Harper: $19)

2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

4. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)

5. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)

6. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)

7. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)

8. Between Two Kingdoms by Suleika Jaouad (Random House: $20)

9. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

10. Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott (Vintage: $17)

