National Book Awards drop Drew Barrymore as host amid writers’ strike controversy

The National Book Foundation has cut ties with Drew Barrymore after the actor and daytime TV host made the controversial decision to tape her talk show amid the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes.

The organization confirmed Tuesday that it has “rescinded Ms. Barrymore’s invitation” to host this year’s National Book Awards “in light of the announcement that ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ will resume production.”

“The National Book Awards is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature, and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture,” the foundation said in a statement shared on social media.

“Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the Awards remains on celebrating writers and books, and we are grateful to Ms. Barrymore and her team for their understanding in this situation.”

Representatives for Barrymore did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

On Monday, members of the Writers Guild of America picketed a taping of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” which it has shamed for “planning to return without its writers.” All of the talk show’s writers participated in the demonstration.

“The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike,” the eastern branch of the WGA said in a statement.

“Any writing on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ is in violation of WGA strike rules.”

This is a developing story.