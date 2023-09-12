Advertisement
Thread Writers' Strike

National Book Awards drop Drew Barrymore as host amid writers’ strike controversy

Drew Barrymore poses in a black, lacy, cold-shoulder dress in front of a black backdrop.
Drew Barrymore will no longer host this year’s National Book Awards.
(Kevin Wolf / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

The National Book Foundation has cut ties with Drew Barrymore after the actor and daytime TV host made the controversial decision to tape her talk show amid the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes.

The organization confirmed Tuesday that it has “rescinded Ms. Barrymore’s invitation” to host this year’s National Book Awards “in light of the announcement that ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ will resume production.”

“The National Book Awards is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature, and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture,” the foundation said in a statement shared on social media.

Advertisement

“Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the Awards remains on celebrating writers and books, and we are grateful to Ms. Barrymore and her team for their understanding in this situation.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Members of Writers Guild of America (WGA) East and SAG-AFTRA walk a picket line outside of the HBO and Amazon NYC headquarters on September 07, 2023 in New York City. WGA and SAG-AFTRA climate storytellers, writers, actors, production workers, and activists participated in a Climate and Labor Justice picket ahead of the upcoming March to End Fossil Fuels, for a more sustainable industry career path and planet. WGA, which represents more than 11,000 writers working on movies and shows for leading studios and streaming services, have been on strike since May 2 and SAG-AFTRA, which represents about 160,000 actors, joined the writers on strike on July 14. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Television

‘Drew Barrymore Show’ picketed as it resumes taping amid strikes

The Writers Guild of America, East, picketed “The Drew Barrymore Show” after the host said that production would resume during the Hollywood strikes.

Sept. 11, 2023

Representatives for Barrymore did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

On Monday, members of the Writers Guild of America picketed a taping of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” which it has shamed for “planning to return without its writers.” All of the talk show’s writers participated in the demonstration.

“The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike,” the eastern branch of the WGA said in a statement.

“Any writing on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ is in violation of WGA strike rules.”

This is a developing story.

Advertisement
Drew Barrymore smiles against a red backdrop.

Television

Drew Barrymore says her talk show will resume amid strikes; WGA to picket outside taping

The WGA is planning to picket outside of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ after Barrymore confirmed that her talk show would resume amid the writers’ strike.

Sept. 10, 2023

BooksTelevisionCompany TownEntertainment & ArtsJobs, Labor & Workplace
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement