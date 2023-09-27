The week’s bestselling books, October 1
Hardcover fiction
1. The Last Devil to Die by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman: $29) The latest cozy mystery in “The Thursday Murder Club” series.
2. The Fraud by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $29) The acclaimed author’s historical fiction about a big 19th-century British trial.
3. The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $28) A young woman escapes a Virginia colony and fights for survival.
4. The Enchanters by James Ellroy (Knopf: $30) The high-octane thriller writer takes on the death of Marilyn Monroe.
5. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
7. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.
8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.
10. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) The life of the world’s richest man.
2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
3. Build the Life You Want by Arthur C. Brooks, Oprah Winfrey (Portfolio: $30) A self-help guide from the Queen of All Media.
4. Astor by Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe (Harper: $33) The news anchor and the historian collaborate to track the rise and fall of the Astor dynasty.
5. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship.
6. Doppelganger by Naomi Klein (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $30) An exploration of the spread of conspiracy theories in the modern U.S.
7. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.
8. The Democrat Party Hates America by Mark R. Levin (Threshold: $30) The talk-radio host calls for the destruction of the party.
9. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
10. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
…
Paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
3. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
4. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)
5. Assistant to the Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Entangled: $20)
6. The Secret History by Donna Tartt (Vintage: $18)
7. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
8. Never Whistle at Night by Shane Hawk (Ed.), Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Ed.) (Vintage: $17)
9. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
10. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)
2. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
4. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $20)
5. American Prometheus by Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage: $25)
6. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
7. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Anchor: $17)
8. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper: $19)
9. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
