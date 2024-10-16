The week’s bestselling books, Oct. 20

Hardcover fiction

1. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history and the people they love.

2. Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner (Scribner: $30) A seductive and cunning American woman infiltrates an anarchist collective in France.

3. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $30) A return to the town of Crosby, Maine, and its colorful cast of characters.

4. Playground by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton & Co.: $30) The Pacific Ocean-set novel explores one of the last wild places we have yet to colonize.

5. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

6. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

7. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

8. Colored Television by Danzy Senna (Riverhead Books: $29) A novelist in L.A. gets the opportunity to cash in on her biracial background in this sharply funny Hollywood takedown.

9. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a search for a family secret.

10. The Empusium by Olga Tokarczuk, Antonia Lloyd-Jones (Transl.) (Riverhead Books: $30) Inside a sanitarium on the eve of World War I.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown: $34) The Barefoot Contessa shares the story of her rise in the food world.

2. The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $30) The National Book Award winner travels to three sites of conflict to explore how the stories we tell, and the ones we don’t, shape our realities.

3. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The bestselling author reframes the lessons of his first book 25 years later.

4. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House: $35) How the flow of information has shaped us and our world across the centuries.

5. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

6. Ottolenghi Comfort by Yotam Ottolenghi (Ten Speed Press: $38) The popular chef reimagines comfort food with more than 100 personal recipes.

7. Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $27) A guide to living a more meaningful life.

8. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health.

9. Taylor Swift Style by Sarah Chapelle (St. Martin’s Griffin: $35) An exploration of the pop superstar’s fashion evolution.

10. Into the Uncut Grass by Trevor Noah, Sabina Hahn (Illus.) (One World: $26) A fable about a child’s journey into a magical world beyond the shadow of home from the former host of “The Daily Show.”

Paperback fiction

1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

3. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

4. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Grand Central: $13)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)

6. The Maniac by Benjamin Labatut (Penguin Books: $18)

7. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)

8. My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante (Europa Editions: $17)

9. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

10. The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa (HarperVia: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)

4. Every Man for Himself and God Against All by Werner Herzog (Penguin: $20)

5. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books: $19)

6. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $18)

7. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

8. The 2025 Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac: $11)

9. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

10. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $20)