The week’s bestselling books, March 10

Hardcover fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

2. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

3. Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange, (Knopf, $29) Three generations of a family trace the legacy of the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864 and the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

4. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.

5. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.

6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

7. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a remarkable search for a family secret.

8. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) In the sequel to the bestselling “Fourth Wing,” the dragon rider faces even greater tests.

9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

10. After Annie by Anna Quindlen (Random House: $30) When Annie Brown dies suddenly, her husband, children and closest friend are left to find a way forward.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg (Random House: $30) An exploration of what makes conversations work.

3. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

4. Burn Book by Kara Swisher (Simon & Schuster: $30) An accounting of the tech industry and its founders who wanted to change the world but broke it instead.

5. Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley (MCD: $27) A deeply moving and suspenseful portrait of friendship and loss.

6. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.

7. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

8. Attack From Within by Barbara McQuade (Seven Stories Press: $35) An explanation of the ways disinformation is impacting democracy.

9. Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions by Ed Zwick (Gallery Books: $29) The filmmaker’s dishy, behind-the-scenes look at working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

10. Hidden Potential by Adam Grant (Viking: $32) What science tells us about how to achieve our potential.

Paperback fiction

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

2. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)

3. I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (Penguin Books: $19)

4. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

6. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)

7. Bride by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $19)

8. Stone Blind by Natalie Haynes (Harper Perennial: $19)

9. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

10. The Collector by Daniel Silva (Harper Paperbacks: $20)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

2. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

3. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)

4. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)

5. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)

6. Oscar Wars by Michael Schulman (Harper Paperbacks: $25)

7. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $20)

8. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

9. Once Upon a Tome by Oliver Darkshire (W.W. Norton & Co.: $18)

10. Dopamine Nation by Dr. Anna Lembke (Dutton: $20)

