The week’s bestselling books, March 30
- Share via
-
Hardcover fiction
1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
2. The Buffalo Hunter Hunter by Stephen Graham Jones (S&S/Saga Press: $29) An historical horror novel about a vampire who haunts the Blackfeet reservation looking for justice.
3. Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Knopf: $32) The story of four women and their loves, longings and desires.
4. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help.
5. The Antidote by Karen Russell (Knopf: $30) A Dust Bowl epic about five characters whose fates become entangled after a storm ravages their small Nebraska town.
6. The Dream Hotel by Laila Lalami (Pantheon: $29) A woman fights for freedom in a near-future where even dreams are under surveillance.
7. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) The third installment of the bestselling dragon rider series.
8. The Paris Express by Emma Donoghue (S&S/Summit Books: $27) A historical novel about an infamous 1895 train station disaster.
9. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent novel.
10. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Everything Is Tuberculosis (Signed Edition) by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28). The deeply human story of the fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.
2. Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams (Flatiron Books: $33) An insider’s account of working at Facebook.
3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.
4. Abundance by Ezra Klein, Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A call to renew a politics of plenty and abandon the chosen scarcities that have deformed American life.
5. The Tell by Amy Griffin (The Dial Press: $29) The investor’s memoir explores how far we will go to protect ourselves.
6. Notorious by Maureen Dowd (Harper: $32.50) A collection of the New York Times columnist’s celebrity profiles.
7. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.
8. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer and John Burgoyne (illustrator) (Scribner: $20) Gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.
9. Who Is Government? ed. by Michael Lewis (Riverhead Books: $30) A civics lesson from a team of writers and storytellers.
10. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) A powerful reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
2. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage, $18)
3. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)
4. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)
5. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $20)
6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)
7. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)
8. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)
9. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
10. Yellowface by R.F. Kuang (William Morrow Paperbacks, $18)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
3. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)
4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
5. Eve by Cat Bohannon (Vintage: $20)
6. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)
7. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)
8. Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley (Picador: $18)
9. Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli by Mark Seal (Gallery Books: $21)
10. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)
More to Read
Sign up for our Book Club newsletter
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.