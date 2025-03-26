The week’s bestselling books, March 30

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

2. The Buffalo Hunter Hunter by Stephen Graham Jones (S&S/Saga Press: $29) An historical horror novel about a vampire who haunts the Blackfeet reservation looking for justice.

3. Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Knopf: $32) The story of four women and their loves, longings and desires.

4. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help.

5. The Antidote by Karen Russell (Knopf: $30) A Dust Bowl epic about five characters whose fates become entangled after a storm ravages their small Nebraska town.

6. The Dream Hotel by Laila Lalami (Pantheon: $29) A woman fights for freedom in a near-future where even dreams are under surveillance.

7. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) The third installment of the bestselling dragon rider series.

8. The Paris Express by Emma Donoghue (S&S/Summit Books: $27) A historical novel about an infamous 1895 train station disaster.

9. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent novel.

10. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.



…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Everything Is Tuberculosis (Signed Edition) by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28). The deeply human story of the fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

2. Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams (Flatiron Books: $33) An insider’s account of working at Facebook.

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

4. Abundance by Ezra Klein, Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A call to renew a politics of plenty and abandon the chosen scarcities that have deformed American life.

5. The Tell by Amy Griffin (The Dial Press: $29) The investor’s memoir explores how far we will go to protect ourselves.

6. Notorious by Maureen Dowd (Harper: $32.50) A collection of the New York Times columnist’s celebrity profiles.

7. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

8. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer and John Burgoyne (illustrator) (Scribner: $20) Gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.

9. Who Is Government? ed. by Michael Lewis (Riverhead Books: $30) A civics lesson from a team of writers and storytellers.

10. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) A powerful reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.

…

Paperback fiction

1. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

2. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage, $18)

3. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

4. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

5. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $20)

6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

7. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

8. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)

9. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

10. Yellowface by R.F. Kuang (William Morrow Paperbacks, $18)



…

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

5. Eve by Cat Bohannon (Vintage: $20)

6. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)

7. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

8. Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley (Picador: $18)

9. Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli by Mark Seal (Gallery Books: $21)

10. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)