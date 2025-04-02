The week’s bestselling books, April 6

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time.

3. Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Knopf: $32) The story of four women and their loves, longings and desires.

4. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

5. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help.

6. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent novel.

7. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $29) As sea levels rise, a family on a remote island rescues a mysterious woman.

8. Stag Dance by Torrey Peters (Random House: $28) A collection of stories that takes on gender, transness and community.

9. The Buffalo Hunter Hunter by Stephen Graham Jones (S&S/Saga Press: $29) A historical horror novel about a vampire who haunts the Blackfeet reservation looking for justice.

10. The Dream Hotel by Laila Lalami (Pantheon: $29) A woman fights for freedom in a near-future where even dreams are under surveillance.

…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams (Flatiron Books: $33) An insider’s account of working at Facebook.

2. Everything Is Tuberculosis (Signed Edition) by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28). The deeply human story of the fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

4. Abundance by Ezra Klein, Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A call to renew a politics of plenty and abandon the chosen scarcities that have deformed American life.

5. When the Going Was Good by Graydon Carter (Penguin Press: $32) The former Vanity Fair editor recalls the glamorous heyday of print magazines. 1

6. Memorial Days by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) A memoir of sudden loss, grief and the mysteries of life.

7. The Tell by Amy Griffin (The Dial Press: $29) The investor’s memoir explores how far we will go to protect ourselves.

8. Who Is Government? Michael Lewis, editor (Riverhead Books: $30) A civics lesson from a team of writers and storytellers.

9. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) A powerful reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.

10. The Art and Making of Arcane by Elisabeth Vincentelli (Insight Editions: $60) A visual journey into the hit animated series.

…

Paperback fiction

1. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

2. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

3. The Husbands by Holly Gramazio (Vintage: $18)

4. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

5. Yellowface by R.F. Kuang (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)

6. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $20)

7. The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Hogarth: $18)

8. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)

9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria: $17)

10. Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino (Picador: $18)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

3. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

4. Eve by Cat Bohannon (Vintage: $20)

5. Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley (Picador: $18)

6. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

7. The White Album by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

8. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $20)

9. Catching the Big Fish by David Lynch (Tarcher: $20)

10. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)