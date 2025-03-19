The week’s bestselling books, March 23

Hardcover fiction

1. Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Knopf: $32) The story of four women and their loves, longings and desires.

2. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent novel.

3. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

4. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

5. The Dream Hotel by Laila Lalami (Pantheon: $29) A woman fights for freedom in a near-future where even dreams are under surveillance.

6. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history.

7. The Antidote by Karen Russell (Knopf: $30) A Dust Bowl epic about five characters whose fates become entangled after a storm ravages their small Nebraskan town. 1

8. Stag Dance by Torrey Peters (Random House: $28) A collection of stories that takes on gender, transness and community.

9. Dream State by Eric Puchner (Doubleday: $28) The story of three lifelong friends set against the backdrop of the American West.

10. Three Days in June by Anne Tyler (Knopf: $27) A socially awkward mother of the bride navigates the days before and after her daughter’s wedding.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams (Flatiron Books: $33) An insider’s account of working at Facebook.

2. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) A powerful reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

4. The Tell by Amy Griffin (The Dial Press: $29) The investor’s memoir explores how far we will go to protect ourselves.

5. How to Love Better by Yung Pueblo (Harmony: $27) A blueprint to deepening your compassion, kindness and gratitude.

6. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer and John Burgoyne (illustrator) (Scribner: $20) The “Braiding Sweetgrass” author on gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.

7. The Win-Win Workplace by Angela Jackson: (Berrett-Koehler Publishers: $30) Strategies to create better, healthier workplaces by lifting up employees.

8. Say Everything by Ione Skye (Gallery Books: $30) 1 The actor’s coming-of-age memoir about chasing fame and true love in the shadow of her famous, absent father.

9. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

10. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Pantheon: $27) A meditation on freedom, trust, loss and our relationship with the natural world.



Paperback fiction

1. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

2. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $20)

3. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

4. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood (Anchor: $18)

5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)

7. Good Material by Dolly Alderton (Vintage: $18)

8. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

9. The Unworthy by Agustina Bazterrica (Scribner: $19)

10. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

4. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)

5. Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe (Vintage: $20)

6. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

7. 3 Shades of Blue by James Kaplan (Penguin: $20)

8. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

9. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)

10. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

