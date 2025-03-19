The week’s bestselling books, March 23
- Share via
-
Hardcover fiction
1. Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Knopf: $32) The story of four women and their loves, longings and desires.
2. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent novel.
3. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
4. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.
5. The Dream Hotel by Laila Lalami (Pantheon: $29) A woman fights for freedom in a near-future where even dreams are under surveillance.
6. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history.
7. The Antidote by Karen Russell (Knopf: $30) A Dust Bowl epic about five characters whose fates become entangled after a storm ravages their small Nebraskan town. 1
8. Stag Dance by Torrey Peters (Random House: $28) A collection of stories that takes on gender, transness and community.
9. Dream State by Eric Puchner (Doubleday: $28) The story of three lifelong friends set against the backdrop of the American West.
10. Three Days in June by Anne Tyler (Knopf: $27) A socially awkward mother of the bride navigates the days before and after her daughter’s wedding.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams (Flatiron Books: $33) An insider’s account of working at Facebook.
2. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) A powerful reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.
3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.
4. The Tell by Amy Griffin (The Dial Press: $29) The investor’s memoir explores how far we will go to protect ourselves.
5. How to Love Better by Yung Pueblo (Harmony: $27) A blueprint to deepening your compassion, kindness and gratitude.
6. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer and John Burgoyne (illustrator) (Scribner: $20) The “Braiding Sweetgrass” author on gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.
7. The Win-Win Workplace by Angela Jackson: (Berrett-Koehler Publishers: $30) Strategies to create better, healthier workplaces by lifting up employees.
8. Say Everything by Ione Skye (Gallery Books: $30) 1 The actor’s coming-of-age memoir about chasing fame and true love in the shadow of her famous, absent father.
9. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.
10. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Pantheon: $27) A meditation on freedom, trust, loss and our relationship with the natural world.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
2. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $20)
3. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)
4. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood (Anchor: $18)
5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)
6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)
7. Good Material by Dolly Alderton (Vintage: $18)
8. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)
9. The Unworthy by Agustina Bazterrica (Scribner: $19)
10. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)
2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
4. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)
5. Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe (Vintage: $20)
6. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
7. 3 Shades of Blue by James Kaplan (Penguin: $20)
8. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)
9. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)
10. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)
More to Read
Sign up for our Book Club newsletter
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.