The week’s bestselling books, April 7
Hardcover fiction
1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
2. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.
3. The Hunter by Tana French (Viking: $32) A taut tale of retribution and family set in the Irish countryside.
4. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
5. Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange (Knopf: $29) Three generations of a family trace the legacy of the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864 and the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.
6. Until August by Gabriel García Márquez, Anne McLean (Transl.) (Knopf: $22) The Nobel Prize winner’s rediscovered novel is a tale of female desire and abandon.
7. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.
8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
9. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a search for a family secret.
10. Expiration Dates by Rebecca Serle (Atria Books: $27) A heartbreaking novel about what it means to be single, what it means to find love, and ultimately how we define each of them for ourselves.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) An expert guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes.
3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health and a plan for a healthier, freer childhood.
4. Age of Revolutions by Fareed Zakaria (W.W. Norton & Co.: $30) Inside the eras and movements that have shaken norms while shaping the modern world.
5. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly.”
6. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
7. There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib (Random House: $32) A poignant, personal reflection on basketball, life and home.
8. Nuclear War by Annie Jacobsen (Dutton: $30) A vivid, expert picture of what the handful of minutes after a nuclear missile launch would look like.
9. Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley (MCD: $27) A deeply moving and suspenseful portrait of friendship and loss.
10. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)
2. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)
3. The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu, Ken Liu (Transl.) (Tor: $19)
4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
5. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (Penguin: $18)
6. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
7. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
8. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Penguin: $19)
9. Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)
10. Never Whistle at Night by Shane Hawk (Ed.), Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Ed.) (Vintage: $17)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
2. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)
3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
5. Palo Alto by Malcolm Harris (Back Bay Books: $23)
6. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper Perennial: $21)
7. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)
8. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. (Penguin: $19)
9. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $21)
10. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $18)
More to Read
Sign up for our Book Club newsletter
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.