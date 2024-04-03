The week’s bestselling books, April 7

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

3. The Hunter by Tana French (Viking: $32) A taut tale of retribution and family set in the Irish countryside.

Advertisement

4. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

5. Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange (Knopf: $29) Three generations of a family trace the legacy of the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864 and the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

6. Until August by Gabriel García Márquez, Anne McLean (Transl.) (Knopf: $22) The Nobel Prize winner’s rediscovered novel is a tale of female desire and abandon.

7. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.

8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

9. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a search for a family secret.

Advertisement

10. Expiration Dates by Rebecca Serle (Atria Books: $27) A heartbreaking novel about what it means to be single, what it means to find love, and ultimately how we define each of them for ourselves.



…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) An expert guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes.

3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health and a plan for a healthier, freer childhood.

4. Age of Revolutions by Fareed Zakaria (W.W. Norton & Co.: $30) Inside the eras and movements that have shaken norms while shaping the modern world.

5. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly.”

6. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

Advertisement

7. There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib (Random House: $32) A poignant, personal reflection on basketball, life and home.

8. Nuclear War by Annie Jacobsen (Dutton: $30) A vivid, expert picture of what the handful of minutes after a nuclear missile launch would look like.

9. Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley (MCD: $27) A deeply moving and suspenseful portrait of friendship and loss.

10. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.

…

Paperback fiction

1. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)

2. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)

3. The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu, Ken Liu (Transl.) (Tor: $19)

4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

5. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (Penguin: $18)

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

7. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

8. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Penguin: $19)

9. Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)

10. Never Whistle at Night by Shane Hawk (Ed.), Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Ed.) (Vintage: $17)



…

Advertisement

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

2. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)

3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

5. Palo Alto by Malcolm Harris (Back Bay Books: $23)

6. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper Perennial: $21)

7. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)

8. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. (Penguin: $19)

9. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $21)

10. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $18)